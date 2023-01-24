How to toggle War Mode in WoW Dragonflight

If you want war, you can get it with a simple click.

The War Mode in World of Warcraft Dragonflight serves as a decent alternative for PvP enthusiasts. It brings back old memories of hopping onto a PvP server and a few decent benefits that help players progress through the expansion faster.

WoW players gain a 10 percent experience and quest reward bonus when War Mode is enabled. While the bonuses sound nice, there’s a chance that you might find yourself in skirmishes with enemy players who are also questing in the same areas.

How do you toggle War Mode in WoW Dragonflight?

Go to Stormwind, Orgrimmar, and Valdrakken. War Mode can only be activated in these locations.

Press “N” or click on Specialization and Talents from the right corner of your screen.

Use the toggle placed on the bottom right corner of the Talents page to turn on or off the War Mode.

When the War Mode is turned on, players will hear a sound queue, and a yellow prompting text will appear at the center of your screen. If you leave the Stormwind or Orgrimmar with War Mode on, you’ll be flagged for PvP, and other players who are also in War Mode will be able to attack you.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How to turn off War Mode in WoW Dragonflight?