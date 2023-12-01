How to start and complete the Relics of Light quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Being low on mana will be a thing of the past for Paladins.

Relics of Light is the first runic quest for Paladins in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, but you’ll need to know how to start it to reap its rewards.

By finishing this quest, you’ll unlock the first runic engraving for your Paladin. It’s not a particularly difficult quest, but there are a few caveats. Here’s a guide on how to start and complete the Relics of Light quest in WoW Classic SoD.

Before you start the Relics of Light quest in WoW Classic SoD

The longer the beard, the more powerful your spells are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we start, we are going to need a Paladin. So if you haven’t already, create a new Pally character. Hopefully, the name you like to use hasn’t already been taken. You can either be a Dwarf or a Human. I played a Dwarf because I’m suddenly not boring enough to make another human character.

After you create your character and start playing, you first need to get to level four. You can accept the quest as soon as level two, but you won’t be able to complete it until level four. The reason for this is because you need your level four ability: Judgement. This is a must in order to finish the quest and learn the rune engraving.

So, start doing quests, level up, and when you hit level four, you’ll be ready.

How to start the Relics of Light quest in WoW Classic SoD

Brother Sammuel is located inside Northshire Abbey. Screenshot by Dot Esports Solm Hargrin trains Dwarven paladins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, talk to the Paladin trainer.

For humans, this is Brother Sammuel in the Norhshire Abbey, Hall of Arms at 50.40 42.00

in the Norhshire Abbey, Hall of Arms at For Dwarves, this is Bramos Grummner in Anvilmar at 28.80 68.30

You essentially need to kill enemies for a specific item, which you later need to power up in order to get your first rune engraving.

Relics of Light quest guide: How to unleash seals in WoW Classic SoD

Depending on your trainer, you must defeat either the Defias Brotherhood or Frostmane Trolls.

The cave is filled with annoying trolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports Instead of fighting, maybe you should try making wine. Just a thought. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frostmane Trolls can be found near and inside their cave around 30.00 80.00

can be found near and inside their cave around The Defias Brotherhood is across the river from the Abbey. You can find them around the vineyard at 54.50 47.30

Visit either location and start taking out your preferred enemies until one of them drops the Libram of Judgement. Open your inventory and equip it into your relic slot.

However, the Libram isn’t enough, because we must also power it up. To power it up, we have to unleash 10 seals onto enemies. This is why we need the Judgement spell. While we can use our Seal of Righteousness to give us a buff for a few extra damage points, we need the Judgement spell to actually unleash the seal and cause more damage.

The Libram is equipped and ready to be powered up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hooray, we can now enhance our gloves and get a new ability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start fighting enemies, and use your Seal of Righteousness and then Judgement to unleash the seal. You don’t have to kill the enemies; you just need to use it on them. Each time you do this, you’ll gain a buff stack in your top right corner. When you reach a stack of 10, you’re done. I combined this task with my other “kill x” quests, so I could technically say I was multitasking in WoW (yay, me!).

Open your character screen and right-click on the Libram of Judgement relic to use it. This will destroy the relic, but you’ll learn your first rune engraving: Crusader Strike.

Go back to your Paladin trainer to finish the quest.

Reward for completing the Relics of Light quest in WoW Classic SoD

Your reward for completing the Relics of Light quest is the Crusader Strike rune engraving, which you can cast on your gloves (hands). By doing this, you gain the Crusader Strike ability.

With Crusader Strike, you can hit an enemy for 75 percent of damage and heal two percent of your mana. What’s great about this ability is that it doesn’t cost any mana. The only thing that’s preventing you from abusing it is the six-second cooldown.

Still, even with the cooldown, I highly recommend you use this whenever you need to refill your mana. After all, it’s a free ability that also gives you mana in return. What’s not to love?