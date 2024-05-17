How to start and complete the Muddy Water quest in WoW MoP Remix

One of the quests you encounter in Valley of the Four Winds in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix is Muddy Water.

Recommended Videos

The quest starts with Mudmug, and you have to use his vial to gather muddy water. Although the quest sounds quite straightforward, it isn’t, especially if you don’t read the instructions carefully. Luckily for you, I’ll break down the Muddy Water quest so you can quickly wrap it up and continue leveling.

How to start the Muddy Water quest in WoW MoP Remix

Mudmug location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start the Muddy Water quest after you arrive at the Valley of the Four Winds by talking to Mudmug at coordinates 68.6, 43.2. Before you can accept this quest, you have to complete other parts of the chain leading up to it. The quests you need to complete before Muddy Water are:

Great Minds Drink Alike Leaders Among Breeders Yellow and Red Make Orange Thieves to the Core Crouching Carrot, Hidden Turnip The Warren-Mother Legacy Li Li’s Day Off

How to complete the Muddy Water quest in WoW MoP Remix

Complete the Muddy Water quest in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix by moving down the river and interacting with shimmering sections the water until you fill the vial back up. The trick is not to move too much, because the vial slowly spills when you walk around. Ideally, you’ll interact with a shimmering section of river, and then stop to find the next one. When you approach it, right-click or left-click the icon on the right side of your screen.

You can get Muddy Water anywhere in the river, but I recommend you don’t stray too far so you can easily come back to Mudmug and turn in the quest once you’re done. Mudmug will be at the same location.

While you’re in Valley of the Four Winds, you can also try to grab the Son of Galleon mount.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more