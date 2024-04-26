How to get the Son of Galleon mount in World of Warcraft

The Son of Galleon mount is a smaller version of the World of Warcraft world boss Galleon, a monstrous Mushan lizard who roams the southern plains of Pandaria.

Son of Galleon can be obtained by defeating Galleon in the Salyis’ Warband open-world encounter in the Valley of the Four Winds each week. The mount is straightforward to obtain, but it’s definitely one of the rarer mounts introduced in the Mists of Pandaria expansion.

Here’s how to get the Son of Galleon mount in WoW.

Son of Galleon mount farming location and drop chance

The Son of Galleon has one of the most unique mount models in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MIsts of Pandaria was famous for its exceptionally rare mounts that dropped off of world bosses. The Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent, which comes off the Sha of Anger in Kun-Lai Summit, is another example of a mount that drops off a Pandaria world boss with a very low drop chance (less than one percent, according to Wowhead) that requires players to go back to the spawn location week after week.

Galleon spawns along the southern ridge of the Valley of the Four Winds. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Son of Galleon mount is no exception, and it can be farmed in the Valley of the Four Winds at coordinates [70, 64], just south of the Halfhill Market. Galleon spawns as part of the Salyis’ Warband encounter, which is on a roughly 15-minute timer.

After defeating Galleon, you’ll be rewarded with the Marauder’s Gleaming Sack of Gold, which has a chance to contain the Son of Galleon mount. Keep in mind you can only earn the Marauder’s Gleaming Sack of Gold once per week, and you’ll need to wait until after the weekly server reset for a chance to farm it again (as is the case with almost every farmable mount in the game). If you’re hyper-focused on getting the mount, you could always park your alts at the spawn location and wait until server reset day to log in for another chance at farming the Son of Galleon.

