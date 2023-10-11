How to tend to your farm at Sunsong Ranch in World of Warcraft

The October edition of the World of Warcraft Traveler’s Log is full of easy and simple activities that reward Travel Points. This month, players who earn 1,000 Travel Points and fill out their Traveler’s Log will be rewarded with Eve’s Ghastly Rider, a broomstick mount that’s perfect for the spooky Halloween season.

One of the easiest activities you can do to get 50 quick Travel Points is to “tend to your farm at Sunsong Ranch,” which is an objective that’s found under the Mists of Pandaria section of the Traveler’s Log.

But while this activity might be simple, it does require a bit of legwork, especially if you’re someone who hasn’t done the introductory quests required to unlock your farm at Sunsong Ranch. Here’s how you can unlock the ranch for yourself and get 50 quick Travel Points in your log.

Sunsong Ranch location in World of Warcraft



Getting 50 Travel Points this month is as easy as tilling some soil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunsong Ranch was originally introduced in the Mists of Pandaria expansion as a way to give players their own personal farms. While it doesn’t get as much attention these days, you can still farm crops at the old ranch, especially if you put in the work there back when it was current content.

If you’re more interested in doing the mandatory steps to get 50 Travel Points, you’ll only need to complete two very fast quests that take a total of five minutes worth of playtime, excluding travel.

To unlock Sunsong Ranch, travel to coordinates [52, 48] in the Valley of the Four Winds. Sunsong Ranch can be found on the far-west end of Halfhill, just down the road from the town’s market. There, you’ll find an overgrown version of the ranch being tended to by Farmer Yoon, an old pandaren farmer who needs your assistance in getting the farm back up and running.

Accept the quest “A Helping Hand” from Farmer Yoon at Sunsong Ranch, and complete it, along with “Learn and Grow I: Seeds.” To complete these quests, clear out the rocks at Sunsong Ranch before heading over to Merchant Greenfield at the Halfhill Market. He can be found next to Anthea Ironpaw, who’s stationed behind a counter that features some stoves over in the marketplace. Pick up the seeds you need from him and return to Farmer Yoon back at Sunsong Ranch.

Upon your return, you’ll find that the soil at the ranch is now tillable. Right-click on the interactable soil to till it, and after doing so, you’ll be rewarded with 50 Travel Points in your Traveler’s Log.

