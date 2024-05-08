Troll and Draenei standing next to each other in their Heritage Armors
How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

It's time to team up with Valen again.
After years and years of waiting, Draenei finally got Heritage Armor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7. But many are wondering how to start and complete this quest to get it. 

Like with any other Heritage Armor, there are a couple of prerequisites to obtain it: Be level 50 or above, and, of course, be Draenei. Remember, Draenei are an Alliance-only race, and the Horde doesn’t have access to them. Here’s how to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in Dragonflight

How to start the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Stormwind, showing where to start the Draenei Heritage Armor
Stormwind Embassy location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Draenei Heritage Armor questline starts in Stormwind with An Artificer’s Appeal quest, which you can start by visiting the Embassy in Stormwind or opening your Adventure Journal and finding the quest under Suggested Content. Remember, you have to play as a Draenei character to see the quest. 

How to complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Draenei Heritage Armor questline, complete all the following quests:

  1. An Artificer’s Appeal
  2. Reviving Tradition
  3. Pressing Deadlines
  4. Rush Order
  5. An Old Wound
  6. Lingering Scars
  7. To See Clearly
  8. Moving Past
  9. Emergency Efforts
  10. Assessing the Enemy and Beneath the Skin
  11. Excision
  12. At the Source
  13. Pain Recedes
  14. A Burden Shared
  15. Our Path Forward

Be warned, quests in this chain have multiple objectives, and it will take you at least an hour to complete the chain. The story is amazing and it’s worth the effort. 

Rewards for completing the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

As you complete the quests in this chain, you get plenty of Flightstones and some gold. At the end, you get the following rewards:

  • Ensemble: Heritage of the Draenei (transmog)
  • Draenic Hologem (Hearthstone toy)
  • More Flightstones
