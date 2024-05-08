How to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

After years and years of waiting, Draenei finally got Heritage Armor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7. But many are wondering how to start and complete this quest to get it.

Recommended Videos

Like with any other Heritage Armor, there are a couple of prerequisites to obtain it: Be level 50 or above, and, of course, be Draenei. Remember, Draenei are an Alliance-only race, and the Horde doesn’t have access to them. Here’s how to start and complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

Stormwind Embassy location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Draenei Heritage Armor questline starts in Stormwind with An Artificer’s Appeal quest, which you can start by visiting the Embassy in Stormwind or opening your Adventure Journal and finding the quest under Suggested Content. Remember, you have to play as a Draenei character to see the quest.

How to complete the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Draenei Heritage Armor questline, complete all the following quests:

An Artificer’s Appeal Reviving Tradition Pressing Deadlines Rush Order An Old Wound Lingering Scars To See Clearly Moving Past Emergency Efforts Assessing the Enemy and Beneath the Skin Excision At the Source Pain Recedes A Burden Shared Our Path Forward

Be warned, quests in this chain have multiple objectives, and it will take you at least an hour to complete the chain. The story is amazing and it’s worth the effort.

Rewards for completing the Draenei Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

As you complete the quests in this chain, you get plenty of Flightstones and some gold. At the end, you get the following rewards:

Ensemble: Heritage of the Draenei (transmog)

Draenic Hologem (Hearthstone toy)

More Flightstones

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more