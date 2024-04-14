Warpwood Moss Flayers, known for their Blood Amber, in the quest Cleansing Felwood in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete Cleansing Felwood in WoW Classic

This quest opens up access to several others.
Published: Apr 14, 2024 02:48 pm

Cleansing Felwood is a quest in World of Warcraft Classic that is most noteworthy due to its heavy experience reward, as well as the quests that it unlocks after you finish it. 

Cleansing Felwood is the prerequisite quest that is required to unlock the repeatable profession quests that reward Cenarion Plant Salve—the reagent that’s used to cleanse the plants of Felwood. Whenever you repeatedly cleanse plants in the zone, you will be awarded either a buff or consumable, both of which are useful in dungeon and raid environments. Some of these rewards include health and mana-restoring items, as well as a critical strike buff that lasts one hour. 

Here’s how to start and complete Cleansing Felwood in WoW Classic

WoW Classic: Cleansing Felwood quest guide

Horde players can pick up Cleansing Felwood from Maybess Riverbreeze, while Alliance players can start the quest with Arathandris Silversky. These two NPCs are found in southern Felwood, meaning you’ll have to go all the way up the length of the zone to complete it, as the objective is found in northern Felwood. 

Regardless of your faction or who you pick the quest up from, your objective will be the same: retrieve 15 Blood Amber. 

A map of Felwood in WoW Classic with instructions for the Cleansing Felwood quest marked .
The mobs needed for Cleansing Felwood can be found at the map marker above. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Blood Amber can be looted off mobs in a cave in the northern section of Felwood. These mobs are called Warpwood Moss Flayers and Warpwood Shredders, and they can be found near coordinates [55, 16] in Felwood. While there are plenty of mobs outside the cave, you can also head inside it to get as many Blood Ambers as you need. So long as Cleansing Felwood is active in your quest log, the drop rate for Blood Amber will be 100 percent off Warpwood Moss Flayers and Warpwood Shredders. 

Once you retrieve 15 Blood Ambers and complete Cleansing Felwood, you’ll have access to Cenarion Plant Salve, as well as the profession-related repeatable quests that unlock the zone’s unique rewards. 

