WoW players are upset with ‘subpar’ quality of new Night Elf Heritage quest

Night Elves got the short end of the stick with their Heritage quest.

Earlier this week, WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 launched, and with it came the addition of Heritage Armor for two of the game’s most historic races: Night Elves and Forsaken (Undead). While the Forsaken players were satisfied with how their Heritage quest line played out, many Night Elf fans were left dissatisfied.

In a post to the WoW subreddit yesterday, a player named abastrakt referred to the experience as “subpar” and “just horrible”—and a strong contingent of the WoW fan base agreed with them.

“[Night Elf] Heritage quest is one of the biggest let-downs I have seen,” a user by the name of Mystic_x said in the comment section. “Recycling a [Cataclysm]-revamp leveling quest was the cheapest, most ‘just cobble something together’ excuse for a racial quest I’ve ever had the displeasure of completing.”

The Night Elf Heritage quest line sends players into the rarely-visited zone of Felwood, where Maiev Shadowsong and the Wardens are investigating the demonic presence in Jaedenar (remember that place?). The subzone has not played a role in WoW lore since it was first added to the game back in Classic, making many players scratch their heads as to why it would be such a momentous location for the Heritage quest line to take place.

The Maiev escort quest is a major pain point in the Night Elf Heritage quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At one point in the quest chain, you must delve into Shadow Hold, a forgotten cave underneath Jaedenar that’s really only famous for nuking Classic Hardcore runs. This portion of the chain is marred by a quest called “Stepping into the Shadows,” which is definitely wonky, if not totally bugged.

The quest, which requires you to extinguish Felflame Braziers and “discover what lurks in the depths of Shadow Hold,” is an exceptionally long escort quest that requires you to essentially stay on top of Maiev while she walks through Shadow Hold at a snail’s pace. Should you leave her side or exit the blue bubble that’s surrounding her for any extended period of time during this quest, you’ll have to abandon it and start over with no real explanation or indication from the game as to why.

Related How to get Night Elf Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonflight

Should you have enough patience to complete this lengthy and tedious quest, you’ll have access to the finale of the chain that eventually rewards you with your Night Elf Heritage Armor. Although the player base largely concurred that the armor itself is decent-looking, the steps to actually earn it were underwhelming at best.

You can try out the Night Elf Heritage quest line for yourself in WoW Dragonflight, so long as you have a level 50 Night Elf character.

About the author