WoW SoD: Where to find Shadowtooth Emissary in Season of Discovery

Every World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase introduces new quests, NPCs, and abilities to make the game feel new again. Many players are looking for the mysterious Shadowtooth Emissary to buy gear and unlock new Runes.

Shadowtooth Emissary is an NPC in Felwood explicit to Season of Discovery, and you can’t find it in other Classic-era realms. Addons in Season of Discovery aren’t updated at the beginning of phases, and you have to rely on guides like these to help you find Shadowtooth Emissary in Season of Discovery.

Where to find Shadowtooth Emissary in Season of Discovery

Shadowtooth Emissary location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Shadowtooth Emissary is an NPC in the southern part of Felwood, at coordinates 51.6, 82.0. This is a female Troll NPC. The main currency this NPC uses is Wild Offerings, and items might cost you anywhere from 10 to 15 of these. Here’s the list of all items you can buy from Shadowtooth Emissary:

Item name Cost (in Wild Offerings) Shadowtooth Bag 10 Cord of the Untamed 15 Crown of the Dreamweaver 15 Band of the Wilds 12 Breadth of the Beasts 12 Godslayer Greaves 15 Defender of the Wilds 12

You get Wild Offerings by defeating bosses in dungeons like Zul’Farrak, Maraudon, and Blackrock Depths. I also have to warn you that you can’t buy goodies from Shadowtooth Emissary until you complete the quest The Wild Gods that this NPC offers on your first interaction. You can’t share this quest and must travel to Felwood to pick it up. This quest sends you to Hinterlands and Razorfen Downs, and even if you don’t have any quests or notable loot there, I recommend you go there anyway to unlock Wild Offerings. The gear from Shadowtooth Emissary is basically your pre-raid BiS, and pretty much all classes can find a piece that suits them.

