WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Razorfen Downs is a high-level dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is a difficult, long dungeon, but it holds plenty of loot which can make your excursion here worth it.
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two re-released several beloved Classic dungeons. Although Gnomeregan got a 10-person raid facelift, Razorfen Downs remains relatively untouched. This five-person instance can still be found in The Barrens alongside many iconic bosses of the dungeon.
If you want to see where to find Razorfen Downs or which bosses might drop loot you’re interested in, here’s everything that you need to know.
Where to find Razorfen Downs in WoW SoD
Razorfen Downs in a dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can be found in the southern portion of the Barrens. This dungeon can spotted to the east of the main road that cuts through the length of the Barrens, right before the entrance to Thousand Needles.
Razorfen Downs is a massive, sprawling dungeon that covers from levels 37 to 45. At the time of writing, the level cap is only level 40, so this is an incredibly challenging dungeon towards the later stages.
Razorfen Downs Loot Table in WoW SoD
For all the effort it takes to complete Razorfen Downs, the loot is well worth it. Whether you’re a spellcaster or tank, there’s definitely something here that could improve on your current gear. Below is everything that we know drops from Razorfen Downs in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Stats
|Bow
|Quillshooter
|General drop
|31 – 58 Damage
15.89 DPS
Unique: Chance to strike your target with a Quill Shot that deals 66 to 98 Nature Damage.
|Neck
|Glowing Eye of Mordresh
|Mordresh Fire Eye
|+5 Intellect
+11 Spirit
|Back
|Silky Spider Cape
|Tuten’kash
|+11 Stamina
+5 Spirit
|Back
|Mantle of Lady Falther’ess
|Lady Falther’ess
|+9 Intellect
Unique: Increases healing and damage done by spells up to nine.
|Cloth Armor
|Corpseshroud
|General drop
|+5 Agility
+19 Intellect
+6 Spirit
|Cloth Armor
|Thoughtcast Boots
|General drop
|+3 Stamina
+6 Intellect
+13 Spirit
|Cloth Armor
|Death’s Head Vestment
|General drop
|+12 Stamina
+8 Intellect
+13 Spirit
|Cloth Armor
|Robes of the Lich
|Amnennar the Coldbringer
|+20 Stamina
+10 Intellect
|Cloth Armor
|Deathmage Sash
|Mordresh Fire Eye
|+6 Stamina
+15 Intellect
|
|Dagger
|Coldrage Dagger
|Amnennar the Coldbringer
|31 – 58 damage
29.67 DPS
Unique: Launches a bolt of frost at the enemy causing 20 to 30 Frost Damage and slowing movement speed by 50 percent for five seconds.
|Leather Armor
|Quillward Harness
|General Drop
|+8 Strength
+19 Agility
|Leather Armor
|Swine Fists
|Plaguemaw the Rotting
|+8 Strength
+8 Agility
|Leather Armor
|Bonefingers
|Amnennar the Coldbringer
|+9 Stamina
+9 Intellect
|Leather Armor
|Fleshhide Shoulders
|Glutton
|+5 Strength
+6 Agility
+15 Stamina
|Leather Armor
|Arachnid Gloves
|Tuten’kash
|+10 Nature Resistance
|Mail Armor
|Deathchill Armor
|Amnennar the Coldbringer
|+3 Stamina
+20 Intellect
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells by 11.
|Mail Armor
|Boar Champion’s Belt
|Ragglesnout
|+15 Strength
+6 Stamina
|Offhand
|Mordresh’s Lifeless Skull
|Mordresh Fire Eye
|+5 Stamina
+11 Spirit
|One-Handed Axe
|Glutton’s Cleaver
|Glutton
|32 – 60 Damage
23.00 DPS
Unique: Wounds target and causes 50 bleed damage over 30 seconds.
|
|Plate Armor
|Icemetal Barbute
|Amnennar the Coldbringer
|+15 Strength
+10 Stamina
+7 Stamina
+10 Frost Resistance
|Plate Armor
|Carapace of Tuten’kash
|Tuten’kash
|+10 Strength
+8 Agility
+15 Stamina
|Shield
|Savage Boar’s Guard
|Ragglesnout
|1287 Armor
22 Block
+11 Strength
+6 Stamina
|Two-Handed Axe
|Manslayer
|General drop
|88 – 133 Damage
+3 Stamina
Unique: Adds 38 Attack Power.
|Two-Handed Sword
|Boneslasher
|General drop
|70 – 106 Damage
+16 Strength
+5 Agility
+7 Stamina
|Two-Handed Sword
|X’caliboar
|Ragglesnout
|98 – 148 Damage
+20 Strength
+8 Stamina
|Wand
|Freezing Shard
|General Drop
|32 – 61 Frost Damage
Unique: Increases damage dealt by Frost spells by 10.
|Wand
|Plaguerot Sprig
|Plaguemaw the Rotting
|41 – 78 Nature Damage
+7 Shadow Resistance
|Wand
|Lady Falther’ress’ Finger
|Lady Falther’ess
|34 – 65 Shadow Damage
Unique: Increases damage dealt by Shadow Spells by 10.
There are plenty of items to grab while you’re in Razorfen Downs, although if you want the best possible items for your class, then you likely need to run this instance multiple times. I’ve ran the dungeon several times since hitting max level in phase two and still have yet to see the X’caliboar drop.
As phase two wraps up and the level cap expands once more, this dungeon will likely lessen significantly in challenge, letting you more easily get your hands on some of these goodies.