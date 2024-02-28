Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Find the loot that fits you.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 05:47 pm
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Razorfen Downs is a high-level dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is a difficult, long dungeon, but it holds plenty of loot which can make your excursion here worth it.

Recommended Videos

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two re-released several beloved Classic dungeons. Although Gnomeregan got a 10-person raid facelift, Razorfen Downs remains relatively untouched. This five-person instance can still be found in The Barrens alongside many iconic bosses of the dungeon.

If you want to see where to find Razorfen Downs or which bosses might drop loot you’re interested in, here’s everything that you need to know.

Where to find Razorfen Downs in WoW SoD

Image of the entry to RFD in WoW SoD.
RFD can be found between the southern end of the Barrens and Thousand Needles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Razorfen Downs in a dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can be found in the southern portion of the Barrens. This dungeon can spotted to the east of the main road that cuts through the length of the Barrens, right before the entrance to Thousand Needles.

Razorfen Downs is a massive, sprawling dungeon that covers from levels 37 to 45. At the time of writing, the level cap is only level 40, so this is an incredibly challenging dungeon towards the later stages.

Razorfen Downs Loot Table in WoW SoD

Image of RFD in WoW SoD.
There’s no mistaking the entrance to Razorfen Downs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of RFD in WoW SoD.
There’s no mistaking the entrance to Razorfen Downs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of RFD in WoW SoD.
There’s no mistaking the entrance to Razorfen Downs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For all the effort it takes to complete Razorfen Downs, the loot is well worth it. Whether you’re a spellcaster or tank, there’s definitely something here that could improve on your current gear. Below is everything that we know drops from Razorfen Downs in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Item TypeItemWhere to findStats
BowQuillshooterGeneral drop31 – 58 Damage
15.89 DPS
Unique: Chance to strike your target with a Quill Shot that deals 66 to 98 Nature Damage.
NeckGlowing Eye of MordreshMordresh Fire Eye+5 Intellect
+11 Spirit
BackSilky Spider CapeTuten’kash+11 Stamina
+5 Spirit
BackMantle of Lady Falther’essLady Falther’ess+9 Intellect
Unique: Increases healing and damage done by spells up to nine.
Cloth ArmorCorpseshroudGeneral drop+5 Agility
+19 Intellect
+6 Spirit
Cloth ArmorThoughtcast BootsGeneral drop+3 Stamina
+6 Intellect
+13 Spirit
Cloth ArmorDeath’s Head VestmentGeneral drop+12 Stamina
+8 Intellect
+13 Spirit
Cloth ArmorRobes of the LichAmnennar the Coldbringer+20 Stamina
+10 Intellect
Cloth ArmorDeathmage SashMordresh Fire Eye+6 Stamina
+15 Intellect
DaggerColdrage DaggerAmnennar the Coldbringer31 – 58 damage
29.67 DPS
Unique: Launches a bolt of frost at the enemy causing 20 to 30 Frost Damage and slowing movement speed by 50 percent for five seconds.
Leather ArmorQuillward HarnessGeneral Drop+8 Strength
+19 Agility
Leather ArmorSwine FistsPlaguemaw the Rotting+8 Strength
+8 Agility
Leather ArmorBonefingersAmnennar the Coldbringer+9 Stamina
+9 Intellect
Leather ArmorFleshhide ShouldersGlutton+5 Strength
+6 Agility
+15 Stamina
Leather ArmorArachnid GlovesTuten’kash+10 Nature Resistance
Mail ArmorDeathchill ArmorAmnennar the Coldbringer+3 Stamina
+20 Intellect
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells by 11.
Mail ArmorBoar Champion’s BeltRagglesnout+15 Strength
+6 Stamina
OffhandMordresh’s Lifeless SkullMordresh Fire Eye+5 Stamina
+11 Spirit
One-Handed AxeGlutton’s CleaverGlutton32 – 60 Damage
23.00 DPS
Unique: Wounds target and causes 50 bleed damage over 30 seconds.
Plate ArmorIcemetal BarbuteAmnennar the Coldbringer+15 Strength
+10 Stamina
+7 Stamina
+10 Frost Resistance
Plate ArmorCarapace of Tuten’kashTuten’kash+10 Strength
+8 Agility
+15 Stamina
ShieldSavage Boar’s GuardRagglesnout1287 Armor
22 Block
+11 Strength
+6 Stamina
Two-Handed AxeManslayerGeneral drop88 – 133 Damage
+3 Stamina
Unique: Adds 38 Attack Power.
Two-Handed SwordBoneslasherGeneral drop70 – 106 Damage
+16 Strength
+5 Agility
+7 Stamina
Two-Handed SwordX’caliboarRagglesnout98 – 148 Damage
+20 Strength
+8 Stamina
WandFreezing ShardGeneral Drop32 – 61 Frost Damage
Unique: Increases damage dealt by Frost spells by 10.
WandPlaguerot SprigPlaguemaw the Rotting41 – 78 Nature Damage
+7 Shadow Resistance
WandLady Falther’ress’ FingerLady Falther’ess34 – 65 Shadow Damage
Unique: Increases damage dealt by Shadow Spells by 10.

There are plenty of items to grab while you’re in Razorfen Downs, although if you want the best possible items for your class, then you likely need to run this instance multiple times. I’ve ran the dungeon several times since hitting max level in phase two and still have yet to see the X’caliboar drop.

As phase two wraps up and the level cap expands once more, this dungeon will likely lessen significantly in challenge, letting you more easily get your hands on some of these goodies.

related content
Read Article How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
WoW Gnome Mage holding the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article WoW The War Within: Hero talents explained
The keyart for the upcoming wow expansion the war within
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW The War Within: Hero talents explained
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
WoW Gnome Mage holding the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article WoW The War Within: Hero talents explained
The keyart for the upcoming wow expansion the war within
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW The War Within: Hero talents explained
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Feb 28, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.