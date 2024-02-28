WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Razorfen Downs is a high-level dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is a difficult, long dungeon, but it holds plenty of loot which can make your excursion here worth it.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two re-released several beloved Classic dungeons. Although Gnomeregan got a 10-person raid facelift, Razorfen Downs remains relatively untouched. This five-person instance can still be found in The Barrens alongside many iconic bosses of the dungeon.

If you want to see where to find Razorfen Downs or which bosses might drop loot you’re interested in, here’s everything that you need to know.

Where to find Razorfen Downs in WoW SoD

RFD can be found between the southern end of the Barrens and Thousand Needles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Razorfen Downs in a dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can be found in the southern portion of the Barrens. This dungeon can spotted to the east of the main road that cuts through the length of the Barrens, right before the entrance to Thousand Needles.

Razorfen Downs is a massive, sprawling dungeon that covers from levels 37 to 45. At the time of writing, the level cap is only level 40, so this is an incredibly challenging dungeon towards the later stages.

Razorfen Downs Loot Table in WoW SoD

There's no mistaking the entrance to Razorfen Downs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For all the effort it takes to complete Razorfen Downs, the loot is well worth it. Whether you’re a spellcaster or tank, there’s definitely something here that could improve on your current gear. Below is everything that we know drops from Razorfen Downs in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Item Type Item Where to find Stats Bow Quillshooter General drop 31 – 58 Damage

15.89 DPS

Unique: Chance to strike your target with a Quill Shot that deals 66 to 98 Nature Damage. Neck Glowing Eye of Mordresh Mordresh Fire Eye +5 Intellect

+11 Spirit Back Silky Spider Cape Tuten’kash +11 Stamina

+5 Spirit Back Mantle of Lady Falther’ess Lady Falther’ess +9 Intellect

Unique: Increases healing and damage done by spells up to nine. Cloth Armor Corpseshroud General drop +5 Agility

+19 Intellect

+6 Spirit Cloth Armor Thoughtcast Boots General drop +3 Stamina

+6 Intellect

+13 Spirit Cloth Armor Death’s Head Vestment General drop +12 Stamina

+8 Intellect

+13 Spirit Cloth Armor Robes of the Lich Amnennar the Coldbringer +20 Stamina

+10 Intellect Cloth Armor Deathmage Sash Mordresh Fire Eye +6 Stamina

+15 Intellect Dagger Coldrage Dagger Amnennar the Coldbringer 31 – 58 damage

29.67 DPS

Unique: Launches a bolt of frost at the enemy causing 20 to 30 Frost Damage and slowing movement speed by 50 percent for five seconds. Leather Armor Quillward Harness General Drop +8 Strength

+19 Agility Leather Armor Swine Fists Plaguemaw the Rotting +8 Strength

+8 Agility Leather Armor Bonefingers Amnennar the Coldbringer +9 Stamina

+9 Intellect Leather Armor Fleshhide Shoulders Glutton +5 Strength

+6 Agility

+15 Stamina Leather Armor Arachnid Gloves Tuten’kash +10 Nature Resistance Mail Armor Deathchill Armor Amnennar the Coldbringer +3 Stamina

+20 Intellect

Unique: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells by 11. Mail Armor Boar Champion’s Belt Ragglesnout +15 Strength

+6 Stamina Offhand Mordresh’s Lifeless Skull Mordresh Fire Eye +5 Stamina

+11 Spirit One-Handed Axe Glutton’s Cleaver Glutton 32 – 60 Damage

23.00 DPS

Unique: Wounds target and causes 50 bleed damage over 30 seconds. Plate Armor Icemetal Barbute Amnennar the Coldbringer +15 Strength

+10 Stamina

+7 Stamina

+10 Frost Resistance Plate Armor Carapace of Tuten’kash Tuten’kash +10 Strength

+8 Agility

+15 Stamina Shield Savage Boar’s Guard Ragglesnout 1287 Armor

22 Block

+11 Strength

+6 Stamina Two-Handed Axe Manslayer General drop 88 – 133 Damage

+3 Stamina

Unique: Adds 38 Attack Power. Two-Handed Sword Boneslasher General drop 70 – 106 Damage

+16 Strength

+5 Agility

+7 Stamina Two-Handed Sword X’caliboar Ragglesnout 98 – 148 Damage

+20 Strength

+8 Stamina Wand Freezing Shard General Drop 32 – 61 Frost Damage

Unique: Increases damage dealt by Frost spells by 10. Wand Plaguerot Sprig Plaguemaw the Rotting 41 – 78 Nature Damage

+7 Shadow Resistance Wand Lady Falther’ress’ Finger Lady Falther’ess 34 – 65 Shadow Damage

Unique: Increases damage dealt by Shadow Spells by 10.

There are plenty of items to grab while you’re in Razorfen Downs, although if you want the best possible items for your class, then you likely need to run this instance multiple times. I’ve ran the dungeon several times since hitting max level in phase two and still have yet to see the X’caliboar drop.

As phase two wraps up and the level cap expands once more, this dungeon will likely lessen significantly in challenge, letting you more easily get your hands on some of these goodies.