WoW SoD: All WoW Season of Discovery dungeons sorted by level

Dungeons are an integral part of the holistic experience in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery.

Whether you’re leveling a new character through the game’s first few levels or are gearing up a character via dungeons at the back end of a specific phase, five-player instances are unavoidable for all WoW players. Plus, dungeons are probably the best way to try out any new builds, runes, or loadouts you might want to experiment with in SoD. Beyond the obvious allure of loot, there’s plenty of value to find inside the game’s dungeons.

Here are all of the dungeons you’ll find in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, sorted by the phase in which they were most easily completable, as well as the level range at which they’re most optimal to run.

WoW SoD phase one dungeons sorted by level range

Dungeon Level range Location Ragefire Chasm 15-19 Orgrimmar, Cleft of Shadow The Deadmines 18-22 Westfall Wailing Caverns 18-25 The Barrens Shadowfang Keep 24-25 Silverpine Forest The Stockade 25+ Stormwind City, The Canals

WoW veterans should be very familiar with all of the dungeons that were introduced in phase one of SoD. These instances have legendary status among any player who has gotten through the first 20 levels of the questing experience on a new WoW character. Shadowfang Keep and the Stockade, in particular, have some of the best gear out of any dungeon from the first 25 levels.

WoW Classic SoD phase two dungeons by level

Dungeon Level range Location Razorfen Kraul 28-35 The Barrens Scarlet Monastery Graveyard 28-34 Tirisfal Glades Scarlet Monastery Library 33-38 Tirisfal Glades Scarlet Monastery Armory 35-40 Tirisfal Glades Scarlet Monastery Cathedral 38-40 Tirisfal Glades Razorfen Downs 40+ Thousand Needles Uldaman 40+ Badlands

If it’s not obvious, you’re going to spend a lot of time in the Scarlet Monastery during phase two of WoW SoD. There is enough loot spread across the Monastery’s four wings to keep your character sated until you’re eventually strong enough to enter the Gnomeregan raid, making that dungeon a must-complete for anyone looking to get raid-ready.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Razorfen Downs and Uldaman have some noteworthy pieces of gear inside them for all classes, although we’d recommend only trying those dungeons if you’re decently geared during phase two. The relatively high level of mobs inside those two instances makes them quite difficult, but if you have a group that’s skilled enough for the challenge, you can get the job done.

This article will continue to be updated in future WoW SoD phases when more dungeons are added to the season’s lineup.