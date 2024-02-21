Category:
WoW SoD: All WoW Season of Discovery dungeons sorted by level

Each new phase brings new dungeons along with it.
The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dungeons are an integral part of the holistic experience in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery. 

Whether you’re leveling a new character through the game’s first few levels or are gearing up a character via dungeons at the back end of a specific phase, five-player instances are unavoidable for all WoW players. Plus, dungeons are probably the best way to try out any new builds, runes, or loadouts you might want to experiment with in SoD. Beyond the obvious allure of loot, there’s plenty of value to find inside the game’s dungeons. 

Here are all of the dungeons you’ll find in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, sorted by the phase in which they were most easily completable, as well as the level range at which they’re most optimal to run. 

WoW SoD phase one dungeons sorted by level range

DungeonLevel rangeLocation
Ragefire Chasm15-19Orgrimmar, Cleft of Shadow
The Deadmines18-22Westfall
Wailing Caverns18-25The Barrens
Shadowfang Keep24-25Silverpine Forest
The Stockade25+Stormwind City, The Canals

WoW veterans should be very familiar with all of the dungeons that were introduced in phase one of SoD. These instances have legendary status among any player who has gotten through the first 20 levels of the questing experience on a new WoW character. Shadowfang Keep and the Stockade, in particular, have some of the best gear out of any dungeon from the first 25 levels. 

WoW Classic SoD phase two dungeons by level

DungeonLevel rangeLocation
Razorfen Kraul28-35The Barrens
Scarlet Monastery Graveyard28-34Tirisfal Glades
Scarlet Monastery Library33-38Tirisfal Glades
Scarlet Monastery Armory35-40Tirisfal Glades
Scarlet Monastery Cathedral38-40Tirisfal Glades
Razorfen Downs40+Thousand Needles
Uldaman40+Badlands

If it’s not obvious, you’re going to spend a lot of time in the Scarlet Monastery during phase two of WoW SoD. There is enough loot spread across the Monastery’s four wings to keep your character sated until you’re eventually strong enough to enter the Gnomeregan raid, making that dungeon a must-complete for anyone looking to get raid-ready. 

The entrance to the Scarlet Monastery library in WoW Classic
Get used to seeing decor that looks like this inside the Scarlet Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Razorfen Downs and Uldaman have some noteworthy pieces of gear inside them for all classes, although we’d recommend only trying those dungeons if you’re decently geared during phase two. The relatively high level of mobs inside those two instances makes them quite difficult, but if you have a group that’s skilled enough for the challenge, you can get the job done. 

This article will continue to be updated in future WoW SoD phases when more dungeons are added to the season’s lineup. 

