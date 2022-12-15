How to recraft in WoW Dragonflight

With the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, the World of Warcraft community got revamped edition of professions. Sparing no effort and time to overhaul this incredibly outdated system, the devs introduced tons of new features the players have been begging for. So, now features like profession specializations, recrafting, and crafting orders are a reality, rather than a mere dream.

Beloved by every member of the WoW community, recrafting is a feature of any crafting profession that allows you to craft the same item without having to use the same materials all over again. Instead, you’ll only need to have the item you want to have recrafted, some basic materials, and Artisan’s Mettle. Although the main perk of recrafting your gear are definitely the reduced costs, recrafting has tons of other bonuses like increasing your item level, changing your stats, improving the item’s quality, and adjusting Optional Reagents.

In this piece, we’ll explain all the possible ways of recrafting an item in Dragonflight, especially if you’re crafter or just a buyer, NPCs you’ll need to visit, and all the materials you’ll need to have to have an item recrafted.

How to recraft items in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Generally speaking, there’s more than one way to recraft an item, especially with the new Crafting Order stations scattered across the Dragon Isles. So here’s how to recraft your item via Crafting Order stations, how to complete recrafting order, and how to recraft your own item.

How to have your item recrafted via Crafting Order stations in WoW Dragonflight

To have your item recrafted in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to find a Crafting Order station. Assuming you’ll use Valdrakken as your main hub spot, you can find the Artisan’s Market of Valdrakken at the coordinates 34.00 61.00.

After you interact with the Crafting Order NPC, you’ll see the Crafting Order interface. In the top left corner, there will be an option Start Recrafting Order. Click that button and choose the item you want to have recrafted. Then, select the Optional Reagents you want to add, like missives and matrices. Bear in mind there will be some mandatory materials you’ll need to provide like Artisan’s Mettle and you can’t start your recrafting order without it. Besides, you can set a minimum quality you want the item to be and leave a tip and note for the crafter. After you’ve filled out all of this, you can place your order.

How to complete a recrafting order via Crafting Order stations in WoW Dragonflight

To complete a recrafting order via Crafting Order stations in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to go to a Crafting Order station. After you’ve arrived to the location, open your profession tab and on the bottom of the profession interface, you’ll see Crafting Orders tab. Click on that, and then you’re able to see all orders. Stay at the Crafting Station and complete the order. If you don’t have all the materials at hand, you can go to your bank, pick up the materials, and come back.

How to recraft your own item in WoW Dragonflight

To recraft your own item in Dragonflight, you’ll need to open your profession window by selecting Spellbook and Professions from your bottom bar. Then, you select Professions. Under the Professions tab, you’ll see Recraft Equipment. Click that, select the piece of gear you want to recraft, supply the necessary materials and Optional Reagents if you want, and click recraft in the bottom right corner.