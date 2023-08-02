How to queue for Shadowlands LFR in WoW: Castle Nathria, Sanctum of Domination, and Sepulcher of the First Ones

Back to Shadowlands for more transmogs!

Chained Kael’thas and three enemies in front of him in Castle Nathria
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There isn’t a single World of Warcraft player that has gotten all items and cosmetics they wanted during a single expansion. But you can always go back thanks to Looking-for-Raid and farm until your little heart is finally content. WoW Patch 10.1.5 gave players the option to queue for Shadowlands raids and grab all the collectibles missing from their collections.

Normally, when a new WoW expansion releases, you can still clear old raids but only on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties. LFR is a special, queued raid difficulty that becomes unavailable after a time.

So, here’s how you can travel back in time and defeat Castle Nathria, Sanctum of Domination, and Sepulcher of the First Ones on the LFR raid difficulty.

How to queue for Shadowlands LFR

Trader of Histories NPC in Oribos standing idly
This NPC is in the Enclave in Oribos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To queue for Shadowlands LFR, you need to go back to the city no one likes—Oribos. To get there, you can use a portal from the portal room in your capital cities. Once you arrive in the land of the dead, head to the Enclave and find Ta’elfar, Trader of Histories. The NPC should be in the middle of the enclave, near Bolvar and Tal-Inara at the 41, 70 coordinates.

When you talk to them, a dialogue window will pop up and you can select any raid wing of any raid in Shadowlands you’d like to run. If you didn’t play much this expansion, here’s the list of all Shadowlands raids, raid wing names, and bosses found in each wing:

Related: Can you solo Shadowlands raids in Dragonflight? Answered

Name of the raidWing nameBosses in this wing
Castle NathriaThe Leeching VaultsHunstman Altimor
Hungering Destoryer
Lady Inerva Darkvein
Reliquary of OpulenceArtificer Xy’Mox
Sun King’s Salvation
Council of Blood
Bood from StoneShriekwing
Sludgefist
Stone Legion Generals
An Audience with ArroganceSire Denathrius
Sanctum of DominationJailer’s VanguardThe Tarragrue
The Nine
The Eye of the Jailer
The Dark BastilleRemnant of Ner’zhul
Painsmith Raznal
Soulrender Dormazain
Shackles of FateGuardian of the First Ones
Fatescribe Roh-Kalo
Kel’Thuzad
ReckoningSylvanas Windrunner
Sepulcher of the First OnesEphemeral PlainsVigilant Guardian
Skolex, the Insatiable Ravener
Artificer Xy’mox
Halondrus the Reclaimer
Cornerstone of CreationDausegne, the Fallen Oracle
Prototype Pantheon
Lihuvim, Principal Architect
Domination’s GraspAnduin Wrynn
Lords of Dread
Rygelon
The Grand DesignThe Jailer

Related: How to start the Shadowlands questline and get to Oribos in World of Warcraft

About the author

Izabela Tomakic

Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

More Stories by Izabela Tomakic