There isn’t a single World of Warcraft player that has gotten all items and cosmetics they wanted during a single expansion. But you can always go back thanks to Looking-for-Raid and farm until your little heart is finally content. WoW Patch 10.1.5 gave players the option to queue for Shadowlands raids and grab all the collectibles missing from their collections.

Normally, when a new WoW expansion releases, you can still clear old raids but only on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties. LFR is a special, queued raid difficulty that becomes unavailable after a time.

So, here’s how you can travel back in time and defeat Castle Nathria, Sanctum of Domination, and Sepulcher of the First Ones on the LFR raid difficulty.

How to queue for Shadowlands LFR

This NPC is in the Enclave in Oribos.

To queue for Shadowlands LFR, you need to go back to the city no one likes—Oribos. To get there, you can use a portal from the portal room in your capital cities. Once you arrive in the land of the dead, head to the Enclave and find Ta’elfar, Trader of Histories. The NPC should be in the middle of the enclave, near Bolvar and Tal-Inara at the 41, 70 coordinates.

When you talk to them, a dialogue window will pop up and you can select any raid wing of any raid in Shadowlands you’d like to run. If you didn’t play much this expansion, here’s the list of all Shadowlands raids, raid wing names, and bosses found in each wing:

Name of the raid Wing name Bosses in this wing Castle Nathria The Leeching Vaults Hunstman Altimor

Hungering Destoryer

Lady Inerva Darkvein Reliquary of Opulence Artificer Xy’Mox

Sun King’s Salvation

Council of Blood Bood from Stone Shriekwing

Sludgefist

Stone Legion Generals An Audience with Arrogance Sire Denathrius Sanctum of Domination Jailer’s Vanguard The Tarragrue

The Nine

The Eye of the Jailer The Dark Bastille Remnant of Ner’zhul

Painsmith Raznal

Soulrender Dormazain Shackles of Fate Guardian of the First Ones

Fatescribe Roh-Kalo

Kel’Thuzad Reckoning Sylvanas Windrunner Sepulcher of the First Ones Ephemeral Plains Vigilant Guardian

Skolex, the Insatiable Ravener

Artificer Xy’mox

Halondrus the Reclaimer Cornerstone of Creation Dausegne, the Fallen Oracle

Prototype Pantheon

Lihuvim, Principal Architect Domination’s Grasp Anduin Wrynn

Lords of Dread

Rygelon The Grand Design The Jailer

