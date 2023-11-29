How to play WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Jumping in for the new season but have questions about servers or subscriptions? They're all answered here.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is the newest twist on the legendary MMO, featuring entirely new ways to play the game.

The new season will introduce new talents, abilities, and endgame content that progressively levels up right alongside your character. Whether you’re a WoW veteran or completely new to the franchise, this season will have a little something for everyone.

But one thing remains the same in the new Classic season: Before you start exploring all of the new content found throughout Azeroth in the Season of Discovery, you’ll have to pick a server.

Servers, otherwise known as “Realms” in WoW terminology, are specific corners of the game, each of which is phased specifically and separately. Unlike retail WoW Dragonflight, where many servers are connected and players from different realms can play with one another, Classic players don’t have that luxury. What happens on one server won’t happen on another.

If you’re having trouble finding where the Season of Discovery servers are located within the Classic WoW client, don’t worry: Getting to where you need to go to experience the new content is relatively simple.

Where to find Season of Discovery servers in WoW Classic

It’s not too hard to discover where the Season of Discovery servers are located. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get yourself into the Season of Discovery, fire up Classic WoW in your Battle.net launcher. Make sure your game edition is positioned on World of Warcraft Classic and not Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Once you’ve made it into Classic WoW, click on the “Change Realm” button in the top-right corner of your character select screen. If it’s your first time playing and the game prompts you to make a character before doing anything else, simply press the “Back” button in the bottom-right corner of the character creation menu. The realm selection screen will feature three tabs on its lowest section. Navigate to the tab that reads “Seasonal,” and select the Realm that you and your friends want to play on.

Make sure you coordinate with your group where you all want to play as server choice is actually very important in WoW Classic. There’s no worse feeling than starting to progress some new characters only to have to start over because someone in your friend group picked the wrong server.

Do I need a WoW subscription to play Classic Season of Discovery?

Although you don’t need to purchase any of the WoW games to play the new Classic season, you will need to be subscribed to WoW to jump into the new content. WoW subscriptions cost about $15 per month, depending on how you purchase your game time.

When does the WoW Season of Discovery release?

WoW Classic‘s Season of Discovery will go live tomorrow, Nov. 30, at 3pm CT. The new season will launch globally, with all servers around the world going live at the same time.