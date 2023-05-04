How to open the Seething Cache in WoW Dragonflight

The Seething Cache is just one of the many new, hidden treasure chests scattered around the Zaralek Cavern. Unlike other chests that players can simply open, the Seething Cache requires players to acquire multiple stacks of the Insidious Insight debuff to reach their reward.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced a new, expansive underground zone in Patch 10.1, known as the Zaralek Cavern. This patch has introduced new currencies, factions, quests, and countless collectibles that players are still discovering. Many players have since sought out the Seething Cache, which gives to the rare Seething Slug mount.

With plenty of loot to be found across this new region, many players have sought out the Seething Cache. If you are unsure of how to open this locked treasure chest, this is everything that you need to know.

WoW Dragonflight Seething Cache Guide

The Seething Cache is a chest located in the Zaqali Caldera, located in the northeastern region of the Zaralek Cavern. The Cache itself is located in a large pool of lava, though you may notice that you will not be able to open it initially.

In order to open the Seething Cache, players will need to acquire three stacks of Insidious Insight. This debuff is gained by interacting with Seething Orbs, and thankfully does not give any actually detrimental effects to your player character.

Seething Orbs can be found scattered around the Zaqali Caldera, found near the lava rivers. Though many may randomly spawn anywhere along these lava rivers, above are several locations where I was able to find Seething Orbs during my run through of the zone. Each stack lasts exactly 60 minutes, refreshing anytime you add another stack, so you should have plenty of time to collect all three.

Seething Cache location | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have three stacks, return to the Seething Cache before any of your Insidious Insight timers run out. Enter into the lava pit and right click on the translucent orb that stands before you. After that, players will gain the Seething Slug mount.