How to join the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic beta

Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic will be released sometime this year, and naturally, there will be a beta test before the launch.
While the developer hasn’t yet announced when beta testing will begin, there is already a way to prepare yourself and hopefully get into the testing yourself. In just a few short steps, you can opt in to the beta. Here’s how to do that.
- Visit WoW’s official website.
- At the top of the page, go to the “WOW CLASSIC” tab.
- In the lower right corner of the screen, you’ll see a “SUBSCRIBE NOW” button. Below that button, click on the small text that says, “Opt in to the Burning Crusade Classic Beta.”
- After you click the “Opt in” text, your screen will automatically scroll to a portion of the page that reads “Join the Beta” with a button that says “OPT-IN.”
- After you made sure you’re logged into your battle.net account, click that button and put yourself on the list of players that could get a chance to play in the TBC beta when it starts in the near future.
