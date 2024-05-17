How to get the Tusks of Mannoroth in WoW MoP Remix

Have you been farming the Garrosh Hellscream boss for months trying to get Tusks of Mannaroth to drop in WoW retail? Well, rejoice, because there is a guaranteed way to get this incredibly rare Shoulder Transmog item during the Mists of Pandaria Remix event.

Here’s how to get the Tusks of Mannaroth in WoW MoP Remix.

How to get the Tusks of Mannaroth in WoW MoP Remix

Finally, a sure way to get this look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Believe it or not, you can actually buy the Tusks of Mannaroth Shoulder Transmog from a vendor in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix. I know, I couldn’t believe it either. Essentially, if you get enough Bronze (the new currency during the WoW MoP Remix) and beat Garrosh Hellscream a couple of times, you can just buy the Tusks of Mannaroth.

The best thing about all this is that, even after the MoP Remix event ends, you get to keep the Tusks of Mannaroth in your Collection for all eternity.

How much does the Tusks of Mannaroth cost in WoW MoP Remix?

You only need to kill him 20 times. Image via WoWhead

You can buy the Tusks of Mannaroth Transmog item from the Heroic and Mythic Raid Apparel vendor for:

20 Bones of Mannaroth

38,500 Bronze

This may seem like a lot, but it’s very possible with a bit of dedication and hard work, and it sure beats waiting once a week for a chance to get this incredibly rare drop.

You get one Bones of Mannaroth every time you beat Garrosh Hellscream in the Siege of Orgrimmar Raid on any difficulty. This means you need to kill and loot Garrosh a total of 20 times to have enough Bones of Mannaroth.

As for Bronze, it drops from any sort of activity you do during the Mists of Pandaria Remix event, so you shouldn’t worry about it. You will need Bronze to upgrade your gear and buy other items during the event, so I don’t recommend you start saving right away.

Even after you get the Bones of Mannaroth, you can keep farming Garrosh to buy all other Hellscream Heirloom items. Each one costs only two Bones of Mannaroth and 8,000 Bronze, so if you manage to get the Tusks and are looking for more to do, this might be a great opportunity to finish your heirloom collection.

