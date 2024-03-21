There’s no better time than the end of a World of Warcraft expansion to catch up on the achievements you missed, and one of those is I Dream Seeds.

Added in Dragonflight Patch 10.2, this achievement tasks you with getting Dream Seeds and then contributing them to Emerald Bounty locations. There are three types of Dream Seeds—Small, Plump, and Gigantic Dreamseed, and you can use any of these, and your progress counts. Here’s how to get the I Dream of Seeds achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the I Dream of Seeds achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You automatically unlock the I Dream of Seeds achievement when you plant Dream Seeds at the following Emerald Bounty locations:

Plant seeds in these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Ysera’s Clover at 59.2, 58.8

Fuzzy Licorice at 63.5, 47.1

Ringing Rose at 49.8, 48.0

Dragon’s Daffodil at 63.93, 64.85

Dreamer’s Daisy at 46.4, 40.5

Lullaby Lavender at 56.5, 37.7

Singing Weedling at 63.0, 52.8

Moon Tulip at 42.6, 74.0

Ageless Blossom at 59.2, 17.4

Chiming Foxglove at 54.6, 67.6

Viridescent Sprout at 40.0, 52.7

Lofty Lupin at 56.7, 44.9

Glade Goldenrod at 40.7, 43.5

Belligerent Begonias at 49.9, 35.4

Lavatouched Lilies at 40.7, 24.8

Comfy Chamomile at 38.5, 59.2

Flourishing Scurfpea at 48.7, 80.5

Whisperbloom Sapling at 51.1, 58.7

If you plant one Dream Seed at all of these locations (not just some), you get the I Dream Seeds achievement. You can plant a seed even if another player has already started the event. Emerald Bounty is active only in specific locations at a given moment, and you’ll recognize it if you see a small green leaf on your map. If you’ve been playing Dragonflight, there’s a chance you’ve already planted the seeds in some locations. You can easily keep track of your achievement progress by toggling the Track Progress option.

