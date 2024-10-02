Embellishments are additional and unique enchantments you can add to increase the value and power of your PvP gear in WoW The War Within.

Recommended Videos

You use these Embellishments as extra enchantments to improve your crafted PvP gear at the Crafting Orders. Similar to enchants, some Embellishments are also limited to the piece of gear you’re crafting, meaning that you have unique Embellishments for weapons and other pieces of gear.

If you’re diving into PvP, here’s our guide to help you get the best PvP Embellishments in The War Within.

How to get more PvP Embellishments in WoW The War Within

A little something to help you get those wins in battlegrounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Embellishments are powerful secondary enchants for your crafted gear, there are two ways to get them. The first and arguably the best way is to provide Optional Crafting Reagents at the Crafting Orders.

You can find Crafting Orders in Dornogal at coordinates 58.0, 56, where you can talk to the Crafting Orders NPC Clerk Gretal. Since you’ll mostly craft Algari Competitors gear for the PvP, you’ll also have the option to add Optional Crafting Reagents to make Embellishment gear.

Crafting your way to success. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way is to craft gear or weapons with an Embellishment, meaning they can’t be changed or re-crafted. Both methods are fine, but I’d highly suggest the first one if you’re looking to do some PvP because you get to choose which Embellishments you want on your gear.

It’s also crucial to know that depending on the class you’re playing, you need different crafting materials for the gear you’re making. For these materials, you can either rely on your professions or buy them from the auction house, and if you want the best possible PvP gear, you also must have enough Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry.

Best PvP Embellishments in WoW The War Within

Create a good womb combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you craft any gear, it’s worth knowing you can only equip two Embellishments at once. This means that when crafting your PvP gear, you should choose your Embellishments wisely.

Below, you can find the best Embellishments you can use for PvP.

Darkmoon Sigil: Ascension

This is arguably one of the best, if not the best, Embellishment for The War Within PvP in season one. It gives Ascendance every eight seconds in combat, and Ascendance grants 89 of a random secondary stat, stacking up to 10 times.

Essentially, it’s a low-risk, high-value Embellishment that guarantees you a high-value stat most of the time, and every class can use it.

Energy Redistribution Beacon

The Energy Redistribution Beacon is a go-to Embellishment for healers, and if you’re playing something like Holy Paladin or Restoration Shaman, you’ll love this. Whenever you’re above 80 percent health, your healing redistributes up to two percent of your health to your target.

It’s an amazing support Embellishment that increases the value of healers even more and makes them basically unkillable.

Elemental Focusing Lens

If you’re a Mage, Warlock, or any other caster DPS, Elemental Focusing Lens is the Embellishment for you. This increases the DPS of your magical spells and can proc as many times as desired since it doesn’t have an internal cooldown. This can be a significant damage increase, making it a perfect Embellishment for casters.

Concealed Chaos Module

Concealed Chaos Module is a situational but very fun and incredibly powerful Embellishment. When you’re low on health, you scatter a bunch of mines around you that slow and damage all opponents in the area when they step on them.

It’s a very useful and strong Embellishment that offers utility and damage—and any class can use it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy