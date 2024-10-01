How to get and use Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry in WoW The War Within

The Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry is an epic crafting reagent you can use in WoW The War Within to craft powerful PvP gear.

Recommended Videos

This is the highest Crafting Reagent you can use to make the best equipment for PvP battlegrounds. The gear you can craft scales up to item level 639, and you need it if you want to excel in PvP. So, here’s our full guide on how to get and use Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry in The War Within.

How to get Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry in WoW The War Within

This will be your favorite place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry from two PvP vendors located at coordinates 55.3, 76.6. Once you enter Dornogal through the main gate, turn left, and you’ll find the PvP vendor shop. Both Hotharn the Competitor’s Recipes and Lalandi the Conquest Quartermaster can sell you this Crafting Reagent for 175 Conquest.

Conquest is the highest-tier PvP currency you can get in The War Within, and it’s used for buying and crafting the best PvP gear, weapons, and recipes. You can only obtain Conquest by doing PvP activities. That also includes weekly PvP quests. Here are the PvP activities you can do to get more Conquest currency:

PvP Unrated Battlegrounds

PvP Rated Battlegrounds

Weekly PvP Quests

Ready for battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I strongly suggest you accept the PvP quests before you jump into battlegrounds. This is because you’ll get more Conquest and Honor, and increase your Reputation with different Khaz Algar factions.

Once you start doing PvP activities, you also have one chance per season to do the quest Gathering All Gladiators! When you win your first Epic Battleground, talk to the NPC Ruffious at the main gate of Dornogal, at coordinates 58.9, 75.3.

He gives you the quest, and all you have to do is hand it in to the PvP vendor, Hothern. He awards you with a whopping nine Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry.

How to use Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry in WoW The War Within

Talk to her whenever you want to craft something. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you collect enough Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry, it’s time to put them to good use and craft some powerful PvP gear. To use Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry, head to the Crafting Orders NPC, Clerk Gretal, and choose the piece of gear you want to craft. The gear you’re looking to craft is the Algari Competitors gear.

Besides the correct amount of Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry, you also need other crafting materials. These materials mostly depend on the class you’re playing and the type of gear you’re using. If you don’t have the right profession to craft them yourself, you can always buy them on the auction house.

It’s crucial to know that not all gear pieces require the same amount of Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry, meaning some are more expensive than the other. Below, you can find the number of Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry you need for each piece.

Slot of gear Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry Head 5 Neck 3 Shoulder 4 Chest 5 Hands 4 Waist 4 Legs 5 Feet 4 Finger 3 Two-handed weapon 10 One-handed Strength / Agility weapon 5 One-handed Intellect weapon 7 Off-hand / Shield 3 Trinket – Medallion 3 Trinket – Insignia 5 Trinket – Emblem 5

The equipment you craft with Forged Gladiator’s Heraldry is among the best you can get for PvP, but you can also use it for Mythic+ dungeons, the Nerub-ar Palace Raid, and other PvE content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy