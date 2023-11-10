WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Emerald Bounty event

Once you step foot in the Emerald Dream zone in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you won’t have to worry about ever running out of activities. Not only can you go treasure hunting, but you can also complete world events like Emerald Bounty.

Together with Superbloom and Emerald Frenzy, Emerald Bounty is a world event in the Emerald Dream that involves Dreamseeds, gardening, weeding out nasty plants, and Emerald Dewdrops. Naturally, you’ll get rewards for your effort.

Here’s how to start and complete the Emerald Bounty event in Dragonflight.

Emerald Bounty event in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Emerald Bounty is another world event in the Emerald Dream that’s unlocked once you unlock reputation with the Dream Wardens. Unlike Superbloom, the Emerald Bounty can be started at any time you like, or you can simply join other players.

Essentially, Emerald Bounty events will be seen on your map as a green leaf. There are a couple of locations across the zone and normally one to two will be active at any given time. When you reach a location, plant a seed, do a couple of tasks, and contribute to the flourishing flower. The plant will flower three minutes after the planting and you’ll get your loot.

How to start the Emerald Bounty in WoW Dragonflight

To start the Emerald Bounty in Dragonflight, you need to travel to a location of the active event, which will be marked on your map as a green leaf, and plant a Dreamseed or join a group that has already done that. There will always be at least one Emerald Bounty event live in the Emerald Dream. Even if you miss an event, the next one will spawn soon.

You need to plant the Dreamseed in a patch of dirt that will be clearly visible once you approach the area.

You can use any kind of Dreamseed you have in your bag, but we recommend using a Gigantic Dreamseed since it will grant you better loot.

How to complete the Emerald Bounty event in WoW Dragonflight

This is how the plant will look like while flowering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Emerald Bounty event in Dragonflight, plant a Dreamseed, and contribute with Emerald Dewdrops to get the loot. The event lasts three minutes after the seed is planted, and once the timer runs out, you’ll get a big chest to loot.

It’s important to note there’s no limit to how many timers per week you can complete the Emerald Bounty, but you still need to have Emerald Dewdrops and Dreamseeds.

Mini-events during the Emerald Bounty event in WoW Dragonflight

While you’re waiting for the plant to flower, you can complete various activities to earn and contribute more Emerald Dewdrops. You can do the following activities:

Pluck the Overgrown Lashers and defeat them

Pluck the weed

Kill small critters

Rewards for completing the Emerald Bounty event in WoW Dragonflight

This is the UI you’ll see once you interact with the growing plant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For completing the Emerald Bounty event, you can get three separate rewards. These rewards will, again, depend on the type of seed you plant.

First, you can plant either Small, Plump, or Gigantic Dreamseed and you will get a reward based on that. You will get this loot automatically if you’re the one who planted the seed, if not, you will have to donate one seed of the appropriate type to reap these rewards. Bear in mind this is not mandatory, and you can skip this part if you’d like.

Type of Dreamseed Reward Small Dreamseed Small Bounty: rewards a unique cosmetic or profession materials Plump Dreamseed Plump Dreamy Bounty: rewards a battle pet or a decent amount of profession materials Gigantic Dreamseed Gigantic Dreamy Bounty: rewards a mount or a lot of profession materials

The second reward will depend on how much you and the surrounding group have nurtured the plant. You nurture the plant by contributing Emerald Dewdrops that drop from completing mini-events around it or the Superbloom.

Number of Emerald Dewdrops contributed Reward One-49 Small Emerald Bloom: Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a small chance for a mount 50-99 Medium Emerald Bloom: Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a better chance for a mount 100 Large Emerald Bloom: Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, Dreaming Crests, reputation with the Dream Wardens, and a decent chance for a mount (Winter Night Dreamsaber)

The last, and possibly the best reward for completing the Emerald Bounty is by completing the Blooming Dreamseeds quest from Talisa Whisperbloom. She asks you to plant five Dreamseeds, and you get the Harvested Dreamseed Cache once you turn in this quest. The chest can contain the following:

Flightstones

Dragon Isles Supplies

A piece of gear or a weapon

This is a weekly quest and you can’t complete it more than once per week.

Emerald Bounty achievements in WoW Dragonflight