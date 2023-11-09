WoW Dragonflight: How to get Gigantic Dreamseed

Dreamseeds are crucial mechanic in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, as this new form of currency can help you catch up and gear up. Gigantic Dreamseeds give some of the best cosmetic and profession rewards, which might be of interest to many players.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2, dubbed Guardians of the Dream, has brought players to the long awaited Emerald Dream zone. As you complete quests, world events, and dailies, you might notice your bags quickly lining with Dreamseeds.

Different types of Dreamseeds can give different drops, with Gigantic Dreamseeds giving the rarest mounts and profession materials in this new patch. If you are trying to find more Gigantic Dreamseeds in Dragonflight, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get Gigantic Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

You can acquire Gigantic Dreamseeds by completing Emerald bounties, finishing quests, slaying rare creatures throughout the Emerald Dream, and purchased by Moon Priestess Lasara. Gigantic Dreamseeds are certainly rarer than the other two types, Small and Plump Dreamseeds.

The easiest method I have found for gathering Gigantic Dreamseeds is by completing Emerald Bounty Events. Also a new feature in Patch 10.2, Emerald bounties are non-timed events wherein you are required to plant and tend to Dreamseeds across the Emerald Dream. These are fairly plentiful around the new zone and typically more consistent than rare mob spawns or finding random chests.

Lasara, and many other important vendors, can be found in Amirdrassil | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t mind spending the supplies, then you can purchase Gigantic Dreamseeds off of Moon Priestess Lasara, found in Amirdrassil. Use the map above for reference

How to use Gigantic Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

You can plant Dreamseeds in patches of dirt that appear highlighted around the Emerald Dream. By right-clicking on the patch of dirt, you will expend your Dreamseed and begin to grow an Emerald Bounty Event.

Different seeds drop different kinds of loot, with Gigantic Dreamseeds dropping mounts and profession materials. In my experience, it is far more common to get crafting materials from this type of seed, but it is still entirely possible to get rare mounts as well.

A way to potentially get better loot from your Gigantic Dreamseed is by using Emerald Dewdrops. This can enhance your Emerald Bounty Event and increase your chances of getting better loot.