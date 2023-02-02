Collecting has always been a major part of World of Warcraft, to such an extent that it has become almost synonymous with the game. On Feb. 1, Zen’shiri, and Tawney & Wilder opened the first Trading Posts in the history of the game, selling their magical wares that include rare mounts, toys, and transmogs.

The main currency used to buy goods from Zen’shiri, and Tawney & Wilder is Trader’s Tender. To earn 500 Trader’s Tender, you’ll first need to show your face around the Trading Posts. To then get your hands on Trader’s Tender, you’ll need to complete monthly challenges found in your Adventure Guide.

This month, among many other challenges, you’ll have a quest to feed your lovely Battle Pets with five Happy Pet Snacks. Since this is an old item from WoW, here’s how you can get Happy Pet Snacks and feed your favorite pets.

How to get Happy Pet Snacks in WoW Dragonflight

Happy Pet Snacks are, believe it or not, snacks you can feed your non-combat pets. The snack doesn’t have any special effect on your pet, but you’ll get a heart-shaped emote from the pet as a quick thank you.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this month’s challenge, you’ll have to buy five Happy Pet Snacks and feed them to five pets. Happy Pet Snacks can be bought from Breanni in both iterations of Dalaran–Wrath of the Lich King and Legion. The pet snacks will cost you only 50 silver each so you could stock up on them to be prepared for future challenges.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Breanni is located in the pet battle store at the coordinates 58.6, 39.6 and the easiest way to reach her from Valdrakken would be by using your Dalaran Hearthstone, if you have one, or using the Dalaran portal near the Seat of the Aspects.