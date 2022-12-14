How to get Frosty Soul in WoW Dragonflight

Get your gang together or fire up the raid finder.

Each World of Warcraft expansion adds plethoras of new content to the game for players to explore. From world quests to raids and dungeons, WoW fans will always have hundreds of hours of content at the tip of their fingers.

In addition to all the dynamic content, Blizzard also spices up the crafting world with new materials and items to create. Dragonflight has been no different, and fans have been knocking on the doors of dungeons and raids to collect various materials to craft their desired items.

If you have been after a Frosty Soul for Blacksmithing or Tailoring, you’ll need to call a few friends since there will be some boss-clearing to do.

Where to get Frosty Soul in WoW Dragonflight

WoW players can get Frosty Soul from the Vault of the Incarnates raid, which is located in Thaldraszus.

Like all raids in the game, Vault of the Incarnates comes in three different difficulties, and it’s set to become available in the Raid Finder on Dec. 19. All wings of the raid will be featured in the Raid Finder by Jan. 16, 2023.

What can you craft with Frosty Soul in WoW Dragonflight?

Frostfire Legguards of Preparation

Unstable Frostfire Belt

Amice of the Blue

Blue Dragon Soles

These Blacksmithing and Tailoring craftable have an item level of 350. There are a total of eight bosses in the Vault of Incarnates so there’s a decent chance that your group may stumble upon a Frosty Soul while clearing it out.

If you don’t get one on your first try, you can consider clearing out a different difficulty level or have another go after the weekly reset.