Vault of the Incarnates is the first raid of Dragonflight that will feature eight uniquely-designed bosses–Eranog, Terros, The Primal Council, Sennarth, Dathea, Kurog Grimtotem, Broodkeeper Diurna, and Raszageth. In Vault of the Incarnates, we’ll finally meet Raszageth the Storm-Eater as she attempts to unleash the fury of her siblings onto the Titans. Located in the heart of Thaldraszus, Vault of the Incarnates used to be a prison for the Incarnates for millennia. Now, as Raszageth entered the vault, she’ll perform a foul ritual to free her siblings and rid the world of “corrupted” Titan influence.

No matter if you’re only starting your raiding journey or you’re a veteran raider, Vault of the Incarnates will pose a challenge for you with its unique boss mechanics, trash mobs, and mini-bosses that drop binds-when-equipped items. The raid will officially open on Dec. 13 and it will, upon its release, have all three raid difficulties–Normal, Heroic, and Mythic. So on Dec. 13, the Race to World First will start.

If you’re looking to learn more about the newly added raid, Vault of the Incarnates, you’re in the right place because we’ll cover everything you need to know about this raid, including raid release schedule, location and entrance, list of all bosses, raid skip, loot table and item levels, mini-bosses, and achievements.

Vault of the Incarnates release schedule in WoW Dragonflight

Week of December 12— Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties.

Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties. Week of December 19— Raid Finder Wing one: The Primal Bulwark (Eranog, Dathea Ascended, The Primal Council) becomes available.

Raid Finder Wing one: The Primal Bulwark (Eranog, Dathea Ascended, The Primal Council) becomes available. Week of January 2— Raid Finder Wing two: Caverns of Infusion (Kurog Grimtotem, Sennareth the Cold Breath, Terros) becomes available.

Raid Finder Wing two: Caverns of Infusion (Kurog Grimtotem, Sennareth the Cold Breath, Terros) becomes available. Week of January 16—Raid Finder Wing three: Fury of the storm (Broodkeeper Diurna, Raszageth The Storm-Eater) becomes available.

Vault of the Incarnates location and entrance in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Vault of the Incarnates is located in Thaldraszus at coordinates 73.14 55.60. To get there, you can either take a ride from Flightmaster to the very entrance, if you unlocked it beforehand. If not, you can always take your Dragonriding drake for a spin and head to the raid entrance on your own.

List of bosses in Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Eranog

Terros

The Primal Council

Sennarth, The Cold Breath

Wing bosses

Dathea, Ascended

Kurog Grimtotem

Final bosses

Broodkeeper Diurna

Raszageth the Storm-Eater

Vault of the Incarnates skip in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like any other recent raid, Vault of the Incarnates will have a skip to allow you to only do start your run from Broodkeeper Diurna. To enable the skip, you’ll need to complete the quest Vault of the Incarnates: Break a Few Eggs from Kalecgos. He will task you with collecting three pieces of Shards of the Greatstaff from Broodkeeper Diurna. After you complete the quest and turn it in, you can skip to her encounter. Bear in mind you have to complete this quest for each raid difficulty to enable it.

Vault of the Incarnates loot table and item levels in WoW Dragonflight

Item levels in Vault of the Incarnates

Tier Bosses one to four Bosses five and six (Wing bosses) Bosses seven and eight (Final bosses) Raid Finder (LFR) 376 382 385 Normal 389 395 398 Heroic 402 408 411 Mythic 415 421 424

Other than regular drops, some bosses will also drop unique items that will have +six or seven item levels items when compared to regular loot. So, in Vault of the Incarnates that will be special rings dropping from Eranog and Diurna, a trinket from the Primal Council, and a bow from Raszageth.

Vault of the Incarnates loot table

Bosses in Vault of the Incarnates will drop tier sets or tokens that you can exchange for any piece of gear you’d like. Here’s the list of all bosses dropping the tokens for tier sets:

Helm : Raszageth the Storm-Eater

: Raszageth the Storm-Eater Shoulders : Broodkeeper Diurna

: Broodkeeper Diurna Chest : Kurog Grimtotem

: Kurog Grimtotem Hands : Dathea, Ascended

: Dathea, Ascended Legs: Sennarath, the Cold Breath

Other than getting a piece of tier set from a boss, you can get your hands on a piece of set from the Great Vault after you kill at least three bosses in Vault of the Incarnates or by transforming a regular piece of gear from Mythic+ dungeons into a tier set piece via the Inspiration Catalyst. Unfortunately, the Inspiration Catalyst will only become available after six weeks of raid being open.

Mini-bosses in Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight

Vault of the Incarnates will, aside from regular bosses, have mini-bosses scattered around the raid. These mini-bosses can be killed once per week per difficulty and will drop binds-when-equipped items. The items will scale with the group size, giving more loot to bigger raids.

Vault of the Incarnates achievements in WoW Dragonflight

All Difficulties

Vault of the Incarnates: Defeat the following bosses on any difficulty—Eranog; The Primal Council; Dathea, Ascended; Terros; Sennarth, The Cold Breath; Kurog Grimtotem; Broodkeeper Diurna; and Raszageth the Storm-Eater.

Normal Difficulty and Higher

What Frozen Things Do: Defeat Eranog after finding a Frozen Portal Stone and defeating a Burning Behemoth.

Defeat Eranog after finding a Frozen Portal Stone and defeating a Burning Behemoth. Little Friends: Defeat Terros after hitting the three Dormant Earth nodes in his chamber with Awakened Earth and then defeating the resultant Energized Earth creatures.

Defeat Terros after hitting the three Dormant Earth nodes in his chamber with Awakened Earth and then defeating the resultant Energized Earth creatures. The Lunker Below: Use fishing to lure the Lurking Lunker living in the lava out, then engage and defeat the Primal Council.

Use fishing to lure the Lurking Lunker living in the lava out, then engage and defeat the Primal Council. I Was Saving That For Later: Defeat Sennarth, the Cold Breath after finding and freeing 5 mysterious captives using Caustic Eruption, then witnessing their demise.

Defeat Sennarth, the Cold Breath after finding and freeing 5 mysterious captives using Caustic Eruption, then witnessing their demise. Nothing But Air: Defeat Dathea, Ascended after collecting 8 Condensed Gales.

Defeat Dathea, Ascended after collecting 8 Condensed Gales. The Power is MINE!: Defeat Kurog Grimtotem after destroying the Primal Avatar.

Defeat Kurog Grimtotem after destroying the Primal Avatar. Incubation Extermination: Defeat Broodkeeper Diurna after successfully hatching and defeating lieutenants from each Primal element’s eggs within 10 seconds of each other.

Defeat Broodkeeper Diurna after successfully hatching and defeating lieutenants from each Primal element’s eggs within 10 seconds of each other. The Ol Raszle Daszle: Defeat Raszageth the Storm-Eater after successfully gathering two Concentrated Storm Essences and defeating the Concentrated Storm.

Vault of the Incarnates Meta-Achievement

Glory of the Vault Raider: Complete the Vault of the Incarnates raid achievements listed—What Frozen Things Do, Little Friends, The Lunker Below, I Was Saving That For Later, Nothing But Air, The Power is MINE!, Incubation Extermination, and The Ol Raszle Daszle.

Mount Reward: Raging Magmammoth

Heroic Difficulty and Higher

Ahead of the Curve: Raszageth the Storm-Eater—Defeat Raszageth the Storm-Eater in Vault of the Incarnates on Heroic difficulty or higher, before the release of the next raid tier.

Raszageth the Storm-Eater—Defeat Raszageth the Storm-Eater in Vault of the Incarnates on Heroic difficulty or higher, before the release of the next raid tier. Cutting Edge: Raszageth the Storm-Eater—Defeat Raszageth the Storm-Eater in Vault of the Incarnates on Mythic difficulty before the release of the next raid tier.

Mythic Difficulty

Title Reward: The Storm-Eater