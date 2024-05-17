Cloak of Infinite Potential is a new mechanic in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix that completely changes how progression works in WoW. If you’re planning to play MoP Remix or are confused by how the Cloak works, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how to get and upgrade the Cloak of Infinite Potential in WoW MoP Remix.

How to get the Cloak of Infinite Potential in WoW MoP Remix

Finish the quest to get the Cloak of Infinite Potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the Cloak of Infinite Potential when you finish one of the starting quests in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix. When you create a Timerunner character, you start at level 10 at the Timeless Shore. Here, you get a couple of starter quests that you can complete in as little as 10 minutes. One of these quests is “What’s Hours Is Yours.”

First, purchase the Chronobadge from Horos using Bronze (the new currency during the MoP Remix event). It only costs 10 Bronze and you should already have more than enough. Take the Chronobadge to Momentus and he will forge it into your very own Cloak of Infinite Potential. Finish the quest by getting the cloak and immediately equip it… you’re probably not going to unequip it for the whole of WoW MoP Remix.

How to upgrade the Cloak of Infinite Potential in WoW MoP Remix

It upgrades itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best thing about upgrading the Cloak of Infinite Potential is you really don’t have to worry about it. As you kill mobs, open Caches of Infinite Treasure, and do Dungeons and Raids, the cloak gets stronger automatically.

During the MoP Remix event, mobs and Caches of Infinite Treasure drop Threads of Time. When you collect Threads of Time, they automatically sew themselves into your Cloak and each of these threads adds a bonus stat point to your cloak. You can view how strong your Cloak is in the buffs section under Timerunner’s Advantage. It’s similar to how Legendary Weapons used to work in WoW Legion but much less complicated and way more rewarding.

Just imagine how high those stats can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be a limit to how much your Cloak of Infinite Potential can grow in power, but that might change as the MoP Remix event progresses (and it probably will). For now, it seems that the Cloak can quite literally have Infinite Potential.

Raising Alts is going to be even easier now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the nice things about the WoW MoP Remix event is there are special Cloak of Infinite Potential Achievements that make leveling alts easier. When you earn one of these Achievements, your alts start with stronger a Cloak of Infinite Power, meaning you don’t have to spend as much time leveling them up.

