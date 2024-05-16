How to improve Timerunner’s Advantage in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

During the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, WoW players will return to the shores of Pandaria to play through the original expansion in a fresh and unique way. At the start of your travels, you receive a special cloak that provides a unique buff called Timerunner’s Advantage.

Timerunner’s Advantage is provided to you by the Cloak of Infinite Potential, which you receive at the very start of your adventure. As you progress through the story, complete quests, and kill mobs, your cloak and your Timerunner’s Advantage only get stronger, which in turn makes you more and more powerful during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

How to get Timerunner’s Advantage

To get Timerunner’s Advantage, you’ll first need to create a new Timerunner character from the main menu of retail WoW. To do this, either select Timerunner when creating a new character or click the event banner on the top of the screen and select Create Timerunner. On your character list, this new character will appear as a level 10 with a special event hourglass icon next to it.

Once you enter the world, follow the tutorial quest line until you eventually speak to Moratari. Complete Knot My Problem and Weave It To Me, purchase a Chronobadge from Horos, then have Momentus forge you a Cloak of Infinite Potential. Speak to Moratari once more to make that cloak equippable, granting you the Timerunner’s Advantage aura.

How to improve Timerunner’s Advantage

Acquire Threads while your Cloak of Infinite Potential is equipped to receive permanent buffs to your attributes, enhancements, and experience gain. The kind of buff you receive depends on the type of thread you pick up. Threads of Power, for example, will provide a permanent increase to Strength.

Cache rules everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threads can be acquired in several ways during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria:

Looting mobs

Opening Caches of Infinite Treasure by completing quests

Opening any chests, including treasure chests

Completing dungeons

Completing quests will be the most straightforward method of earning Threads since you’re guaranteed a Cache of Infinite Treasure with each quest. Once you pass the tutorial, though, you’ll unlock the dungeon finder right away.

As you reach higher character levels, you’ll find rarer versions of Threads that will provide greater stats boosts to your cloak and Timerunner’s Advantage, all the way up to an Epic version that provides +12 stat boosts.

