Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get a Silver Rod and Runed Silver Rod in WoW Classic

It's a must-have for enchanters.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 04:03 pm
Neeru Fireblade inside his hut in Orgrimmar's Cleft of Shadow in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enchanting in World of Warcraft Classic is impossible without having a runed rod of some kind in your inventory. Throughout most of the early stages of your Enchanting journey, you’re going to be using a Runed Copper Rod, but once you reach the mid-100s of the Enchanting profession’s leveling ladder, you’ll have to graduate to using a Runed Silver Rod. Many recipes ranging from Enchanting levels 125 to about 170 require you to use a Runed Silver Rod, so you’ll want to get one as early as possible. 

Recommended Videos

When the profession cap gets raised at the start of the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Enchanters across Azeroth are going to be on the hunt for a Runed Silver Rod. Here’s how to get a Runed Silver Rod in World of Warcraft Classic.

How to craft a Runed Silver Rod for enchanters in WoW Classic

One lamp lighting the way in Duskwood
Certain professions require certain tools in WoW. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The only way to obtain a Silver Rod in WoW Classic is by getting one from a blacksmith. If you have a friend who is a blacksmith and can craft you a Silver Rod out of one Silver Bar and two Rough Grinding Stones, you already have a leg up. However, if you don’t have any friends or guildmates proficient in Blacksmithing, you can always purchase a Silver Rod from the Auction House.

After obtaining your standard Silver Rod, you can transform it into a runed Silver Rod with the addition of six Strange Dust, three Greater Magic Essences, and one Shadowgem. Strange Dust and Greater Magic Essence can both be found by disenchanting pieces of gear in your inventory. The higher the rarity of your gear, the better chance you’ll have of earning Greater Magic Essences. 

After crafting your Runed Silver Rod, you’ll want to keep it in your inventory for the foreseeable future, as it’s going to be a necessary reagent or tool In crafting many mid-level Enchanting recipes. 

related content
Read Article WoW players just found a two-year-old secret hidden since Shadowlands
WoW character uses the Enlightened Hearthstone item in Zereth Mortis
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players just found a two-year-old secret hidden since Shadowlands
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 4, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to get the Underworld Band in WoW Classic
A Shadow Priest stands in Feralas in WoW Classic, they are using their Shadowform and taking on the appearance of a female Night Elf wearing a cloth hat and robe.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Underworld Band in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 2, 2024
Read Article New WoW store bundle mount could return as future Trading Post reward, Blizzard teases
Trading Post located in Orgrimmar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
New WoW store bundle mount could return as future Trading Post reward, Blizzard teases
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 2, 2024
Read Article WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW players just found a two-year-old secret hidden since Shadowlands
WoW character uses the Enlightened Hearthstone item in Zereth Mortis
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players just found a two-year-old secret hidden since Shadowlands
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 4, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to get the Underworld Band in WoW Classic
A Shadow Priest stands in Feralas in WoW Classic, they are using their Shadowform and taking on the appearance of a female Night Elf wearing a cloth hat and robe.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Underworld Band in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 2, 2024
Read Article New WoW store bundle mount could return as future Trading Post reward, Blizzard teases
Trading Post located in Orgrimmar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
New WoW store bundle mount could return as future Trading Post reward, Blizzard teases
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 2, 2024
Read Article WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 2, 2024

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.