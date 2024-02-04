How to get a Silver Rod and Runed Silver Rod in WoW Classic

Enchanting in World of Warcraft Classic is impossible without having a runed rod of some kind in your inventory. Throughout most of the early stages of your Enchanting journey, you’re going to be using a Runed Copper Rod, but once you reach the mid-100s of the Enchanting profession’s leveling ladder, you’ll have to graduate to using a Runed Silver Rod. Many recipes ranging from Enchanting levels 125 to about 170 require you to use a Runed Silver Rod, so you’ll want to get one as early as possible.

When the profession cap gets raised at the start of the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Enchanters across Azeroth are going to be on the hunt for a Runed Silver Rod. Here’s how to get a Runed Silver Rod in World of Warcraft Classic.

How to craft a Runed Silver Rod for enchanters in WoW Classic

Certain professions require certain tools in WoW. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The only way to obtain a Silver Rod in WoW Classic is by getting one from a blacksmith. If you have a friend who is a blacksmith and can craft you a Silver Rod out of one Silver Bar and two Rough Grinding Stones, you already have a leg up. However, if you don’t have any friends or guildmates proficient in Blacksmithing, you can always purchase a Silver Rod from the Auction House.

After obtaining your standard Silver Rod, you can transform it into a runed Silver Rod with the addition of six Strange Dust, three Greater Magic Essences, and one Shadowgem. Strange Dust and Greater Magic Essence can both be found by disenchanting pieces of gear in your inventory. The higher the rarity of your gear, the better chance you’ll have of earning Greater Magic Essences.

After crafting your Runed Silver Rod, you’ll want to keep it in your inventory for the foreseeable future, as it’s going to be a necessary reagent or tool In crafting many mid-level Enchanting recipes.