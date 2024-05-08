How to fix WoW Patch 10.2.7 LFG bug

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 launched yesterday, May 7. And like any new update, there are a few bugs that have fallen through the cracks and have made their way onto the live servers.

One such bug deals with the Looking For Group (LFG) tool, which was updated in the new patch to be clearer by incorporating class colors and group eligibility into its interface. But some players are reporting that after Patch 10.2.7, the LFG tool is off-center and unable to be used.

If you’re encountering an issue where the LFG interface is unresponsive and looks out of place after WoW Patch 10.2.7, the fix is thankfully simple.

How to fix the WoW LFG tool bug in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7

Upon launching WoW Dragonflight after the Patch 10.2.7 update, you might encounter a bug that causes your Looking For Group interface to appear off-center. Some of the icons for roles selected and group names will be misaligned and the entire interface will look crooked. This bug is obviously unintentional, but a quick fix has thankfully been discovered by the community in the interim until Blizzard fixes it.

Somehow, the mature language filter is connected to the LFG tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your LFG interface is suffering from misalignment and is bugged after the Patch 10.2.7 update, you can head into your options and turn on the mature language filter in your interface to resolve the problem. This community-oriented fix was first reported by WoW database and coverage site Wowhead.

The mature language filter in WoW can be turned on or off by navigating through the options menu in the following steps:

Options

Gameplay

Social

Mature Language Filter

Alternatively, you could search for the “mature language filter” option in the settings toolbar to pull it up more quickly.

It’s unclear to us exactly how the layout of the Looking For Group tool and the mature language filter are connected in the game’s code, but if you reload your UI after enabling the filter, your LFG tool should look normal once again.

