How to start and complete the Troll Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

The final patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Patch 10.2.7, has arrived on the live servers. The patch brings with it many additions and changes, including the transitional quest line that bridges the gap between Dragonflight and the game’s next expansion, The War Within.
But one of the more anticipated features of the Dark Heart update is the addition of two more sets of Heritage Armor: this time for Draenei (Alliance) and Trolls (Horde).
Trolls are one of the oldest races in the history of WoW, and finally, they’re among the final races to receive their own set of Heritage Armor. Troll players who are a high enough level can unlock the armor by starting a quest chain that originates in Orgrimmar.
Requirements to start the Troll Heritage Armor quest chain
To start the Troll Heritage Armor questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, you must meet with Zi’guma in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Spirits. Zi’guma is found in the inn in the Valley of Spirits at coordinates [32, 65]. You must be a Troll to even see Zi’guma and a minimum level requirement of 50 is required to start the Heritage Armor quest line. There should be a quest marker on your world map waiting for you as soon as you enter Orgrimmar as a level 50+ Troll character.
Zi’guma will task you with returning to the Echo Isles, the Troll starting zone off the coast of southeastern Durotar, where you’ll need to meet with Rokhan, the now-famous Darkspear Troll Shaman who rose to prominence during the Battle for Azeroth expansion and has been a central character ever since.
All Troll Heritage Armor quests
- Return to the Echo Isles
- De Old Loa
- De Loa of De Past
- Stalking the Stalker
- There is Another
- Looking for Lukou
- One with the Loa
- Stolen but Not Forgotten
- The Unkillable
- Heart of Lukou
- Honor and Tribute
- The Rush’kah
- The Loa Trials
- Retraining the Trainees
- Ritual Recovery
- De Power of Death
- Avatar of Mueh’zala
- De Darkspear Loa
The Darkspear Troll Heritage Armor questline concludes after you overcome the creeping power of Mueh’zala (remember him from De Other Side back in Shadowlands?) and successfully restore order to the realm of death alongside Bwonsamdi. The Troll Heritage Armor questline is one of the longer racial quest chains in the game, and with 18 quests, it could take players up to an hour to complete it, depending on the pace you play at.
After completing the chain, you’ll receive two variants of the Darkspear Troll Heritage Armor: one red variant and a brown variant. Two cosmetic masks—Kevo ya Siti’s Mask of Cunning and Lukou’s Mask of Regeneration—are also included in the rewards list.