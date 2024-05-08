How to start and complete the Troll Heritage Armor quest in WoW Dragonflight

The final patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Patch 10.2.7, has arrived on the live servers. The patch brings with it many additions and changes, including the transitional quest line that bridges the gap between Dragonflight and the game’s next expansion, The War Within.

Recommended Videos

But one of the more anticipated features of the Dark Heart update is the addition of two more sets of Heritage Armor: this time for Draenei (Alliance) and Trolls (Horde).

Trolls are one of the oldest races in the history of WoW, and finally, they’re among the final races to receive their own set of Heritage Armor. Troll players who are a high enough level can unlock the armor by starting a quest chain that originates in Orgrimmar.

Requirements to start the Troll Heritage Armor quest chain

To start the Troll Heritage Armor questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, you must meet with Zi’guma in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Spirits. Zi’guma is found in the inn in the Valley of Spirits at coordinates [32, 65]. You must be a Troll to even see Zi’guma and a minimum level requirement of 50 is required to start the Heritage Armor quest line. There should be a quest marker on your world map waiting for you as soon as you enter Orgrimmar as a level 50+ Troll character.

The Valley of Spirits is a Troll hub in Orgrimmar, and you can start the Heritage Armor questline there. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Zi’guma will task you with returning to the Echo Isles, the Troll starting zone off the coast of southeastern Durotar, where you’ll need to meet with Rokhan, the now-famous Darkspear Troll Shaman who rose to prominence during the Battle for Azeroth expansion and has been a central character ever since.

All Troll Heritage Armor quests

Return to the Echo Isles De Old Loa De Loa of De Past Stalking the Stalker There is Another Looking for Lukou One with the Loa Stolen but Not Forgotten The Unkillable Heart of Lukou Honor and Tribute The Rush’kah The Loa Trials Retraining the Trainees Ritual Recovery De Power of Death Avatar of Mueh’zala De Darkspear Loa

The Troll Heritage Armor has two different tints: red and brown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Darkspear Troll Heritage Armor questline concludes after you overcome the creeping power of Mueh’zala (remember him from De Other Side back in Shadowlands?) and successfully restore order to the realm of death alongside Bwonsamdi. The Troll Heritage Armor questline is one of the longer racial quest chains in the game, and with 18 quests, it could take players up to an hour to complete it, depending on the pace you play at.

After completing the chain, you’ll receive two variants of the Darkspear Troll Heritage Armor: one red variant and a brown variant. Two cosmetic masks—Kevo ya Siti’s Mask of Cunning and Lukou’s Mask of Regeneration—are also included in the rewards list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more