How to fix a stuck character in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

A new World of Warcraft expansion is here and, like clockwork, a new bundle of problems has descended upon Azeroth.

Dragonflight is now available around the globe and as players traverse the new areas in the game some have suffered a problem as old as the game itself, being stuck. This is not a major deal but it can be hugely frustrating if you’re not sure what to do.

Here is what you need to know when your World of Warcraft character gets stuck in-game.

How to fix a stuck character in World of Warcraft

If your character is stuck in World of Warcraft, don’t fret! There is a quick and easy way to fix this issue, but it might come at a cost.

Here is a step-by-step guide courtesy of Blizzard that will help you unstuck your character should this issue show up.

Press ‘Esc.’

Select Support from the menu.

Now scroll down until you see self-service options. From here choose Stuck Character Service and then continue.

The last thing you need to do is chose the character you want to unstuck and that should be it.

This is perfect for when your character gets jammed in terrain and you don’t have a Hearthstone handy, you find yourself stuck inside a specific zone, and when the game simply won’t let you move.

Blizzard does note you may find you can’t log in on your character that is stuck. If this is the problem that happens then sadly the above won’t work and instead you need to use the self-service options from Battle.net.