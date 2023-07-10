How to customize Warlock pets in WoW Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft devs leveled up customization in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 and finally introduced a way for Warlock players to pimp out their pets.

To coincide with Warlocks now being available for every race (except Drackthyr), Blizzard has added a special questline called ‘Beginning Impositions.’ This Warlock-specific quest begins at level 30 and rewards a new customization for your Imp. But as well as a shiny new Imp, you can customize all of your beloved pets.

How to customize your Warlock pets

Give your Imp some personality with this shiny green customization. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like how you customize your character, you can customize your Warlock pets via the Barbershop.

Barbershops can be found in capital cities, from Stormwind all the way to Dalaran. In the Dragon Isles, your closest Barbershop is located in Valdrakken. It’s just above The Artisan’s Market and just below The Obsidian Enclave in the west of the dragon city.

Head to your closest Barbershop.

Right-click on the Barbershop chair.

Click on the pet you want to customize at the top-right of your screen.

Click on ‘Style & Color’ and chose your desired customization.

You can customize your Imp, Felhunter, Voidwalker, Doomguard, Sayaad, Infernal (Destruction), and Felguard (Demonology).

Warlock pet customizations are unlocked in numerous ways. Some are unlocked by default while others are unlocked through items called Grimoires, achievements, quests, and timewalking.

Spice up your Felhunter with a splash of purple and green. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each pet has a different number of customizations. While Imps have 15 customization options, for example, Felhunters have just five. Blizzard will likely expand the number of customization options in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

