How to complete world quest Decay Cleanup in WoW: Dragonflight

It could take you a while to complete, especially if you're competing with other players.

The Decay Cleanup world quest is one of the more involved world quests introduced in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With a large amount of ground to cover and some tricky usage of an extra-action button, the quest can be confusing on the surface.

To complete Decay Cleanup, head to the Brackenhide Brambles subzone in the Azure Span at coordinates [17,39] while the world quest is active. The quest requires you to cleanse the corpses of 15 Oozing Decay and six Rotting Treats. Both of these enemy types can be found throughout the subzone.

After killing either an Oozing Decay or Rotting Treat, use the extra-action button given to you upon entering the area to cleanse your defeated enemies’ corpses and earn progress toward the quest. Once you’ve done this a total of 21 times (15 for the Oozing Decay, six for the Rotting Treants), you’ll have completed the quest.

Where to find Oozing Decay and Rotting Treants

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Oozing Decays and Rotting Treants are usually found close to Brackenhide Rotflingers. Those gnolls, although they won’t give you any credit toward the world quest, are still important when it comes to completing it. If you see a Brackenhide Rotflinger casting the spell “Spreading Decay,” don’t interrupt them. It usually means they’re creating Oozing Decays or Rotting Treants for you to kill and cleanse.

Decay Cleanup is most conveniently completed in a group setting. Since you’ll have to compete for mobs while completing this quest, you’ll want to have teammates along for the ride who will save you from getting your corpses cleansed by another player.

Try and find four other players in the premade group finder to maximize the speed and efficiency with which you complete the quest. Alternatively, you could invite players in the area who are also doing the quest to your group. Brackenhide Brambles is usually an area filled with people, especially when the Decay Cleanup quest is active, so getting a group together to complete the quest shouldn’t be too difficult.

Decay Cleanup is a half-weekly world quest, meaning it is available for three days and 12 hours after it spawns.