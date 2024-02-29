How to complete Southsea Shakedown in WoW Classic

One of the most experience-heavy quests in WoW Classic is Southsea Shakedown, a quest that requires you to clear a dock in Tanaris of an overpopulation of pirates.

Tanaris is one of the most effective leveling zones in the game, and this quest is easily one of the most intense in the game when it comes to experience gains. It’s not unusual for players to complete this quest, look down at their experience bar, and notice they’ve gained upwards of half a level. If you’re leveling through your 40s in WoW Classic, Southsea Shakedown should absolutely be on your radar.

Here’s everything you need to know when it comes to completing Southsea Shakedown in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Southsea Shakedown quest guide

Southsea Shakedown requires you to venture south of Gadgetzan to a pirate hideaway known as Lost Rigger Cove and defeat 40 pirates who are inhabiting the area. With how densely populated some of the areas are, especially in the back parts of Lost Rigger Cove, you’re likely going to end up killing a lot more than 40 pirates, and you’ll likely be taking home a bunch of experience from those raw kills.

All pirate types needed to complete Southsea Shakedown

Southsea Pirate x10

Southsea Freebooter x10

Southsea Dock Worker x10

Southsea Swashbuckler x10

Southsea Pirates and Freebooters can be found in the front portion of Lost Rigger Cove, in the area just before you start to become surrounded by buildings, ships, and docks. You’ll find the Dock Workers and the Swashbucklers well into the pirate camp, and will definitely find yourself on the main ship in the complex at some point.

Is it worth doing Southsea Shakedown in phase two of WoW SoD?

Gadgetzan is home to some of WoW’s best quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southsea Shakedown can’t be started until you hit level 40, which makes sense considering many of the pirates you’ll have to fight for this quest are around levels 44 to 46. If you’re trying this quest out during the second phase of WoW SoD, you’re likely going to be facing an uphill battle—and you won’t be getting any experience considering the level cap in phase two is the same as the minimum requirement to start this quest.

Still, that’s not to say it’s not worth it to give this quest a shot as the two uncommon rewards you’ll be able to select from at the end of the quest are very strong pieces of gear. The Southsea Bucket Hat, which is a plate helmet that increases Strength, Stamina, and Defense, is a relatively solid option for Warrior and Paladin tanks, while the Southsea Mojo Boots shouldn’t be ignored by spellcasters. But if you want the full experience benefits from this quest, you’re going to be better off waiting until phase three of SoD to complete it.

Historically, Southsea Shakedown has always been a quest where players have grouped up on the fly. Every time I’ve completed this quest on a new WoW Classic character, I’ve done so with another player I met in the spur of the moment who was able to help me complete the quest.