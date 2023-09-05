How does the ping system work in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced a ping system in Patch 1.0.17 to allow you to quickly communicate with your teammates, no matter if you’re battling it out in Arena or trying to nail down a boss in a Mythic+ dungeon.

Most likely inspired by the ping system from League of Legends, the ping system is meant for quick and clear communication, especially in sticky situations when you don’t have the time to type in chat, or you know your team won’t have the time to see the mark you’ve left.

Here’s how the ping system works in WoW Dragonflight and how you can make the most of it.

Ping system in WoW Dragonflight explained

Added with WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, the ping system consists of the ping wheel and pings that can be used to highlight enemies, frame units, and certain areas on the ground. The default keybind for this function is the G button, but this can be changed by going into the Settings, and Keybinds.

The pings can be used in two ways: by pressing and releasing the hotkey to ping at your mouse position and by pressing and holding the button to open the wheel to choose one of the options.

Pings can be restricted to leaders and assistants, and if you’re ignoring a certain player, their pings will be muted entirely.

List of all pings in WoW Dragonflight

The ping wheel will open if you press and hold the G key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ping

Attack

Assist

On my way

Warning

Pings and macros in WoW Dragonflight

If you find the ping wheel navigation clunky, and you prefer having better access to pings, you can use /ping [@target] attack macro to either bind specific keybind or further tweak it. This formula can be used for all ping macros and the sky’s the limit when it comes to optimizing this.

