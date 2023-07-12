Fastest way to grind reputation with Soridormi in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 added a bunch of new features for you to explore— a third Evoker spec, Warlock pet customizations, and the Time Rift events. As a part of the Time Rift events, you’ll earn reputation with Soridormi, Nozdormu’s trusted second-in-command. Reputation doesn’t come without shiny rewards, meaning it’s important to know the fastest ways to grind reputation with Sordormi.

Located in Thaldraszus, Soridormi leads the Alliance and the Horde forces against the time anomalies known as the Time Rift events. The events take place every hour and award you Paracausal Flakes which can later be used to purchase various goods from the nearby vendors.

If you have your heart set out on farming reputation with Soridormi, here are the fastest ways to max out your reputation.

The fastest way to max out reputation with Soridormi

Since Sordormi is the NPC in charge of the time anomalies in Thaldraszus, the fastest way to max out reputation with her is to spam the Time Rift events.

Each activity during the event will grant you some reputation with Soridormi and here’s the full list of activities that grant reputation with her:

Killing mobs in Tyrhold Reservoir during a Time Rift event – One reputation with Soridormi

Completing tasks during a Time Rift event – 30 reputation with Soridormi (total of 100 reputation)

Earning 1,000 Temporal Essence – 15 reputation with Sordormi

Earning 2,000 Temporal Essence – 30 reputation with Sordormi

Earning 3,000 Temporal Essence – 60 reputation with Sordormi

Defeating a Time Rift event boss – 150 reputation with Soridormi

Eon’s Fringe daily quests – 30 reputation with Soridormi

Weekly quest When Time Needs Mending – 2,750 reputation with Soridormi

Although reputation with Soridormi can be earned through completing eight unique activities, I recommend you stick to completing the Time Rift events since these events reward the most reputation and can be completed extremely fast, especially if you’re with a group.

