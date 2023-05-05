Everything you should do during the first week of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is live, and with its launch on May 2, countless new features have been added to the game. With the new patch, an influx of content has hit the Dragon Isles, and as a result, players are likely scrambling to sink their teeth into everything Embers of Neltharion has to offer.

Next week, the game’s PvE enthusiasts will be able to dive headfirst into season two content, such as Mythic+ dungeons and the game’s new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Until then, though, you’ll have to gain gear and get your character ready by completing open-world events in Zaralek Cavern.

Here are four things you should prioritize during the first week of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 while preparing for season two.

Complete the available chapters of the Patch 10.1 campaign

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With the launch of Patch 10.1, the Dragonflight campaign continued on in Zaralek Cavern. The campaign should be the first thing you do on each of your characters this week since it will unlock open-world activities and gearing opportunities across the whole of Zaralek Cavern. Although just the first three chapters of the campaign are available this week, you’ll still want to progress them all the way through since you’ll be rewarded with gear, Flightstones, and a decent amount of reputation with the game’s newest faction, the Loamm Niffen.

Earn your Spark of Shadowflame

Sparks of Shadowflame are going to be a massively important reagent this season since they’re used in practically all crafting recipes in Patch 10.1. If you want to make a high-level piece of gear, you’re going to need a Spark of Shadowflame. Luckily, you can get one pretty early on during your Patch 10.1 playtime. After picking up the quest Power Unified in Loamm, you’ll have to earn a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame, which can be done by completing the quest “A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen.” After getting your Spark of Shadowflame, you can craft a piece of gear up to item level 424 this week.

Get your free item level 415 item

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This week, players are being offered a practically free item that sits at item level 415; all they have to do is run five Heroic dungeons. A 415 item level piece of gear can be earned from the quest Fighting is Its Own Reward, which is offered by Kemora in Valdrakken. This piece of gear is equivalent to some Mythic items from the Vault of the Incarnates and could be an upgrade for many players. Next week, once more Shadowflame Crests are available, that piece can be upgraded to item level 437.

Upgrade your gear with Shadowflame Crests

This week, you can get your hands on some Drake’s Shadowflame Crests, which will allow you to upgrade items classified as Veteran and Champion gear. If you grind Veteran gear from open-world events in Zaralek Cavern this week, you could easily walk into season two of Dragonflight with a full loadout of ilvl 424 items. Although Wyrm’s and Aspect’s Shadowflame Crests aren’t available to players just yet (they will be when Mythic+ dungeons and Aberrus open on May 9), you can still get ahead of the gearing curve during this first week of the patch.