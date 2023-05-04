How to get Drake’s Shadowflame Crest in WoW Dragonflight

Get your gear up to item level 424 with these crests.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 introduced plenty of new ways to gear up your character and subsequently upgrade their items on May 2. With the removal of Valor in Patch 10.1, the upgrading system has become a lot simpler, especially when Shadowflame Crests are brought into the mix.

There are four types of Shadowflame Crests that are being added to the upgrade system, and one of the most common ones you’ll encounter (especially during the first week of the new patch) is Drake’s Shadowflame Crests.

Related: What is the maximum item level in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

Drake’s Shadowflame Crests are one step above Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests in the game’s new upgrade system, and as a result, putting the pieces of one together will take a bit more time. But you should be able to earn a full Drake’s Shadowflame Crest by spending time in Zaralek Cavern. Here’s how to find the fragments you need to put together a Drake’s Shadowflame Crest and start upgrading your gear.

Where to find more Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Drake’s Shadowflame Crests can be acquired after earning 15 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments. Once you have 15 fragments, you can combine them into one whole crest. Fragments can be acquired most commonly by completing open-world content in Zaralek Cavern, as well as mid-level Mythic+ keystones and raiding Normal Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

Drake’s Shadowflame Crests Fragments drop from the following types of content:

Zaralek Cavern content, such as rare elite spawns and Fyrakk Assaults

Paragon-level Renown rewards

Normal-level Aberrus raids

Mythic+ dungeons, levels six through 10

Related: Is there a portal to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight?

Drake’s Shadowflame Crests can be used to upgrade items designated as Veteran and Champion gear. They are a key piece in upgrading your gear pieces from item level 415 to item level 424. Moving past that item level will require Wyrm’s and Aspect’s Shadowflame Crests.