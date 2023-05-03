How to start and complete Fighting is Its Own Reward in WoW Dragonflight

The first week of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 presents players with an unrivaled chance to get a powerful piece of loot for very little effort. The quest “Fighting is Its Own Reward” should take players under an hour to complete, and awards you with a 415 item level piece of gear upon turning it in.

Here’s where to find the NPC who will give you the quest Fighting is Its Own Reward, as well as how to complete it and earn a strong piece of gear right off the jump in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

Fighting is Its Own Reward requires you to complete five Heroic Dragonflight dungeons as its only objective. The goal of this quest appears to be suspiciously easy when its reward is taken into account; completing Heroic dungeons is relatively trivial for most characters, as they’re typically viewed as a stepping stone towards Mythic and Mythic+ dungeons.

Where to find the ‘Fighting is Its Own Reward’ questgiver in WoW Dragonflight

The quest can be picked up from Kemora in the Azure Archives Annex in Valdrakken. She can be located at coordinates [35, 28] within the city’s Sapphire Enclave section. Kemora is located in the same room where players can turn in Ancient Vault Artifacts to Lillian Brightmoon, as well as where you’d receive your weekly dungeon quests during Dragonflight season one.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Completing any five Heroic Dragonflight dungeons will suffice and count as credit towards completion for Fighting is Its Own Reward. You can queue for Heroic dungeons using the group finder tool.

Related: How to start and complete Power Unified in WoW Dragonflight

After completing five dungeons, return to Kemora in Valdrakken to receive your reward. It’s important that you select the Heroic Dungeon Delver’s Trophy Chest (not Crest) when turning in the quest, as this is the reward that will contain an ilvl 415 piece of gear. You can mouse over the two rewards to be absolutely sure that you’re picking the right one.

The piece of gear you receive from the chest is totally random, although it will be classified as “Champion 1/8,” which means it can be upgraded using Shadowflame Crests to item level 437. Regardless of which item slot you get the piece of gear for, there’s a chance that it could easily be an upgrade in due time.