Cross-realm guilds are coming to WoW with The War Within

After years and years of having to change realms in World of Warcraft to find or follow your guild that can’t find more new members, cross-realm guilds are officially coming to the game.

During a WoW panel at BlizzCon 2023 on Nov. 4, game director Ion Hazzikostas announced that cross-realm guilds will be available in the next expansion, The War Within.

Apparently, cross-realm guilds will be available from the get-go in The War Within and not in follow-up patches.

This will have an immense impact on the health of the game because smaller guilds that can’t find new recruits on their servers won’t need to change servers, thus depleting the realm’s population. Instead, any guilds from any realm could recruit players they would like.

This will open up the game so that you, as a player, have access to high-quality guilds from the comfort of your favorite realm. Guildmasters will also have an easier time finding new members, and you won’t need to cash out for expensive transfers so that you can finally enjoy raids and Mythic+ dungeons with your guildmates.

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced cross-realm trading in Patch 10.1.5, and making cross-realm guilds is a great quality-of-life addition to the game.

It’s quite possible Blizzard will make even more features cross-realm further down the road and ultimately tear down all limitations between the servers that have been nothing more than a nuisance for years.

Cross-realm guilds are coming with the next WoW expansion, and no sooner than that. So, keep in mind that during Dragonflight you’ll still have to play around realm limitations. The full list of perks and details surrounding cross-realm guilds will be revealed as we near the Alpha and Beta testing stages of The War Within.