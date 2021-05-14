Blizzard lowers cost of cloning a character in WoW Classic

After “careful consideration,” Blizzard has decided to lower the cost of cloning a character in World of Warcraft Classic to $15, the developer revealed today.

Beginning May 18 with the launch of the Burning Crusade Classic pre-patch, players will have to choose whether to progress their characters to TBC, which comes out on June 1, or continue to play WoW Classic content on a new 1-60 “Classic Era” realm.

The service provides players with a second copy of a character in an earlier version of the game. Blizzard’s “concept” of the value of this service was “largely based” on how the developer prices other optional items and services. The original price to use this character closing service was $35 per character.

But after backlash from the community with big names like Asmongold speaking out about the paid service, describing it as “milking” players out of their money, Blizzard has had to rethink its strategy.

“A lower price will likely still accomplish our goals with the new service, while allowing many more players to explore the option of players characters on both Classic Era and Burning Crusade Classic realms,” Blizzard said.

The TBC pre-patch is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 18. It will introduce the Blood Elf race to the Horde and Draenei to the Alliance as well as a paid level 58 boost leading up to the grand opening of the Dark Portal on June 1.