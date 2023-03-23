Best Primordial Stones combinations for healers in WoW Dragonflight

In the latest World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch, 10.0.7, players have experienced many exciting new additions and changes, including the Forbidden Reach, which is an exciting new area. And there’s also the Zskera Vaults, which provide unique and fun content.

In the Vaults, players can solve puzzles and earn rewards and items, including Primordial Stones, which are valuable resources. There are several stones, each with unique properties, meaning a combination of these stones is best suited to particular roles. This means there are stone combinations that are best suited for healers.

So, what are the best Primordial Stones combinations for healers?

Best Primordial Stones combinations for healers in Dragonflight

Primordial Stones are an excellent resource for players, and while they are stones and can be socketed, it’s important to note the Primordial Stones can only be used in the Onyx Annulet. This is a new item released in Patch 10.0.7, and it can be obtained from a quest within the Zskera Vaults.

And the ring can only socket three Primordial Stones. While this may not seem like much, there are also different stones offering various effects when equipped, and when they’re combined, they can be beneficial for either Raids or Mythic+ dungeons.

The most commonly used Primordial Stones for healers in Dragonflight include the following:

Wild Spirit Stone: When equipped, nature and healing effects from this stone restore 4,949 health of five nearby allies over seven seconds.

Healers in Dragonflight will combine these nine stones for either Raids or Mythic+ dungeons. And the best Primordial Stones combinations for healers depend on the specs. However, they are generally the same or very similar. And in some cases, there may be double-ups of a particular stone type.

With this in mind, the best Primordial Stones for healers in Dragonflight include:

Preservation Evoker Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones. Mythic+: Storm Infused, Pestilent Plague, and Freezing Ice Stones.



Restoration Druid Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Deluging Water Stones. Mythic+: Storm Infused, Pestilent Plague, and Freezing Ice Stones.



Mistweaver Monk Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones. Mythic+: Pestilent Plague, Storm Infused, and Humming Arcane Stones.



Holy Priest Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones. Mythic+: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones.



Restoration Shaman Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones. Mythic+: Storm Infused, Pestilent Plague, and Storm Infused Stones.



Discipline Priest Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones. Mythic+: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Desirous Blood Stones.



Holy Paladin Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Wild Spirit, Exuding Steam, and Deluging Water Stones. Mythic+: Storm Infused, Flame Licked, and Freezing Ice Stones.



While slight differences exist across the healer specs, these are the best Primordial Stones Raid and Mythic+ combinations for healers in WoW Dragonflight.