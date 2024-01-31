Category:
World of Warcraft

Another legacy mount is coming to WoW’s Trading Post next month

Can you believe it's already been a year since WoW introduced the Trading Post?
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 03:41 pm
Fireworks explode over the Trading Post in Stormwind City in World of Warcraft.
Countless rare and forgotten items can be found at the Trading Post. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of World of Warcraft’s oldest and most unique legacy mounts is being brought back to the game via the Trading Post.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Trading Post being added to the game, WoW players will be able to purchase the X-53 Touring Rocket, a rare mount that was previously available through WoW’s Recruit-a-Friend program.

Two gnomes in WoW ride the X-53 Touring Rocket.
The X-53 Touring Rocket returns to WoW via the Trading Post next month. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The X-53 Touring Rocket is unique in that it is one of the only two-person mounts in the game. Because the rocket was added to WoW via the Recruit-a-Friend system, it had enough accommodations for two players to hop in and go for a ride. There are a few other two-player mounts in the game, which makes this one extremely unique and rare, and you’ll definitely want to add it to your collection once the Trading Post opens up its February catalog of items.

The X-53 Touring Rocket will be available to purchase for an exceptionally low price of 100 Trader’s Tender. Considering mounts in the Trading Post usually cost anywhere between 600 and 800 Trader’s Tender, having access to a mount as rare as this one at such a discounted rate is an absolute steal. 

News of this rare mount being added to the Trading Post comes just days after Blizzard found itself swamped in a potential controversy surrounding which mounts get added to the in-game shop. Earlier this week, WoW database Wowhead data mined a piece of information that may have alluded to mounts derived from limited-time achievements being added to the Trading Post. But Blizzard dispelled this notion earlier today by confirming that any skill-based mounts from WoW’s past will not be added to the Trading Post in the future. Mounts obtained through game systems including Recruit-a-Friend and the now-discontinued WoW trading card game are still on the table. 

Additionally, the Trading Post will award players with 500 bonus Trader’s Tender during February. Players who complete the entirety of the Traveler’s Log next month will have access to even more Trader’s Tender than usual. 

The Mannequin Charm toy in WoW Dragonflight, turning players into Trading Post mannequins
The new toy will let you become one with the Trading Post. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Beyond the X-53 Touring Rocket, another extremely cheap reward will be added to the Trading Post in February. A toy called The Mannequin Charm will cost just 10 Trader’s Tender and will allow you to turn your character into one of the mannequins found in-game near the Trading Post.

The Trading Post will shift its inventory for a new month starting tomorrow, Feb. 1. You’ll have until the end of today to wrap up any activities and reap any rewards for the month of January. 

