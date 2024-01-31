Category:
Blizzard promises to never add WoW’s most prestigious rewards to the Trading Post

Blizzard put the rumor to bed.
Published: Jan 31, 2024 09:48 am
Two WoW players battling it out in Warsong Gulch for the flag
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On Jan. 26, Wowhead found evidence that the Siege of Orgrimmar AOTC mount now has a Trader’s Tender cost through datamining. This caused quite a stir in the community, but Blizzard spoke up about the issue, promising “skill-based rewards” won’t ever be added to the system.

In a Blue Post on Jan. 30, community manager Kaivax explained that Blizzard has no plans to add prestigious rewards to the Trading Post. This means that rewards from achievements like Cutting Edge, Ahead of the Curve, and Gladiator will remain in the hands of the proud players who earned them. Many of these mounts and appearances are no longer obtainable; this will remain the case for the foreseeable future. 

WoW Gnome wearing Treasure Trove on her back
The Trading Post was introduced at the beginning of 2023. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

I’m glad Blizzard decided to go in this direction because the value of these goodies lies in how rare they are. They represent your skill-based efforts to complete content while it’s still relevant.

Grabbing these achievements isn’t easy. For Ahead of the Curve, for example, you have to defeat the final boss of the current raid on Heroic difficulty. That’s additional mechanics and more boss health and damage. These fights can last up to 10 minutes, which can be mentally draining. You have to maintain your regular rotation, stay mindful of the mechanics, and ensure your positioning is correct. 

The Trading Post is a unique feature added in 2023 as a part of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5. Essentially, you get fresh wares you can buy with Trader’s Tender once per month. The February Trading Post update is just around the corner, so make sure to visit Orgrimmar or Stormwind on Feb. 1.

