World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought a slew of new changes to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, revamping existing mechanics and introducing unique, new features. Among the most highly anticipated addition in Dragonflight is the dragonriding mechanic, which has been advertised since the expansion’s first preview.

Dragonriding is quite different than riding normal mounts, as dragonriding offers far more dynamic movement and customization. Players unlock their dragonriding ability and initial dragon fairly early on in their journey across the Dragon Isles, though this is far from the only thing they have to learn.

Abilities such as Surge Forward, Skyward Ascent, and Bronze Timelock are all integral mechanics necessary to traverse around the Dragon Isles, and are only learned later on in players’ campaigns. Players can only learn new actives and passives from Dragonriding masters, similar to class or profession masters already scattered throughout Azeroth. If are stuck looking for the closest dragonriding trainer, look no further.

Dragonriding Trainer locations in WoW Dragonflight

There are three total dragonriding trainers in the Dragon Isles, with three of the new major zones hosting one training each. These are the only locations where players can unlock new abilities. Players typically unlock new abilities either through story progression or by purchasing with Vigor.

The first dragonriding trainer players will likely encounter is in the Waking Shores. The trainer is situated in the Skytop Observatory in the southeast of the introductory zone. The next dragonriding trainer can be found in Rusza’thar Reach in the spacious Ohn’aran Plains.

The third trainer is in the major hub city of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus, in the northeastern section of the city. The only two zones void of dragonrider trainers are the Azure Span and the Forbidden Reach. Given that players do not yet have access to the Forbidden Reach fully, this may change in the near future with upcoming patches.