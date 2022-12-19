All Dragonriding drake customizations from Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight season one

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has both re-envisioned many of the MMO’s long-standing features and introduced several new mechanics to the game. Dragonriding was undoubtedly one of the expansion’s most highly-anticipated features, and players can now access it in the Dragon Isles.

The difficult mountainous terrain of the Dragon Isles often requires players to travel on dragonback, with special mounts designated for the zone. Players can not only take advantage of the practical elements of their dragon, but also customize their special mounts. At Rostrums of Transformation, located throughout the four major regions in Dragonflight, players can alter everything from tail to jaw.

Players can pick up drake customizations by completing quests, leveling up their renown with specific factions, or gathering loot drops. Vault of the Incarnates is the first major raid released in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, leaving many players wondering if it would come with any raid-exclusive drake custom designs along with it. If you want to see what the raid has to offer for your dragonriding mount before venturing into the Vault, look no further.

Here are all Dragonriding drake customizations from Vault of the Incarnates in Dragonflight season one.

Vault of the Incarnates Dragonriding mounts and customizations

Currently, the Vault of the Incarnates has only one reward related to Dragonriding and dragon mount customization: Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Storm-Eater, a manuscript that canchange your Dragonriding mount to appear as the raid boss Raszageth.

This manuscript unlocks the customization for the Renewed Proto-Drake, who can be customized at any of the four Rostrums of Transformation found across the Dragon Isles. The manuscript can be obtained by slaying Raszageth the Storm-Eater on normal difficulty or higher.

The vast majority of Dragonriding mount customizations are obtained by leveling up your renown level with the four major factions or from completing main story line and adjacent quests, making this manuscript likely one of the rarest customization options for drake mounts.