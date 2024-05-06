All Core Hound pets in World of Warcraft

One of the most legendary and recognizable monsters in World of Warcraft is the Core Hound, a Cerberus-like dog with multiple heads and a body made of pure, molten lava.

These hounds were the official pet of the Firelord Ragnaros and were abundant in number in WoW’s first raid, Molten Core. Today, you can head back to the Molten Core and tame a Core Hound for yourself if you play a Hunter. The only requirement to getting a Core Hound for your Hunter in WoW is to be specially trained in the Beast Mastery specialization, which has access to exotic pets.

Additionally, there are some alternative colorations of Core Hounds that you can add to your stable if the original orange color of the pet isn’t doing it for you.

Here are all of the Core Hounds in WoW and where you can tame them.

How and where to tame a Core Hound Hunter pet in WoW

Core Hounds come in three distinct colors: orange, green, and yellow. Below, you’ll find a table detailing where you can find the spawns that you can tame to add those colors of Core Hound to your Hunter pet collection.

Core Hound color NPC name Location Orange Various Molten Core Green Uvuros Shadowmoon Valley (Outland) [55, 50] Yellow Gomegaz Blasted Lands [53, 41]

The old-school variant of the Core Hound model can also be tamed by way of the Son of the Beast in Upper Blackrock Spire, if you want to keep the Classic WoW look alive in the retail version of the game.

Uvuros is a rare green Core Hound found near the Warden’s Cage in Shadowmoon Valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Core Hounds received a model upgrade in Dragonflight, with a new variant of the beast known as “Blaze Hounds” being available to tame. These hounds only have one head and are slightly smaller in stature. They’re similar to the Dark Iron Core Hound allied race mount that was introduced during the Battle for Azeroth expansion and can be tamed near coordinates [43, 53] in Zaralek Cavern.

Unfortunately for players, if you’re looking to tame a Core Hound as a Hunter in WoW Classic (vanilla) or WoW SoD, you’re unable to do so.

