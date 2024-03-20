Category:
World of Warcraft

How to open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight

It's one of the many treasures of Zaralek Cavern.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 03:49 pm
The Chest of the flights location in WoW Dragonflight
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chest of the Flights is one of the chests required for the Treasures of Zaralek Cavern achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Recommended Videos

There are several chests found throughout Zaralek Cavern that you’ll need to open up for this achievement. While some of them require prerequisite steps or special keys to unlock, the Chest of the Flights is thankfully very easy to open. 

To unlock the Chest of the Flights, all you’ll have to do is solve a quick puzzle. And honestly, solving the puzzle isn’t that hard. If anything, tracking down the chest itself is a bigger pain than actually opening it as the chest can be found in an undisclosed corner in the middle of nowhere in Zaralek Cavern. 

Here’s how to find and open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight

Chest of the Flights location in WoW Dragonflight

The Chest of the Flights is deep in the corners of Zaralek Cavern, in the northern section of the zone in a cave near Aberrus. In actuality, the location of the cave is not on the map itself but can instead be found on the gray border of the Zaralek Cavern map, fully near its border. The cutout of the path to the cave begins at coordinates [55.18, 4.47], so set your waypoint there and run up the trail to find the cave that contains the chest. 

The location of the Chest of the Flights marked on the WoW Dragonflight Zaralek Map
Yes, the chest is technically found off the Zaralek Cavern map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Once there, you’ll find a banner at the back of the cave that features gemstones from the five Dragonflights descending vertically. Look at all five of the gemstones on the banner, then click on their corresponding stones on the ground in the order in which they descend. 

  1. Red
  2. Black
  3. Blue
  4. Bronze
  5. Green

After clicking the five stones on the ground in that order, you’ll be able to access the Chest of the Flights, which will now be unlocked. When we opened the chest, we received 21 Flightstones, 50 Dragon Isles Supplies, and three Refreshing Healing Potions (rank two). 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best places to drop in WoW Plunderstorm
A WoW Plunderstorm player dropping into the Witherbark Village section of the Arathi Highalnds in a battle royale game
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Best places to drop in WoW Plunderstorm
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Best spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm
A spell ability that can be looted in WoW Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Best spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Read Article The WoW Community is totally divided about Plunderstorm—here’s what they’re saying
Treasure chest in WoW Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
The WoW Community is totally divided about Plunderstorm—here’s what they’re saying
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best places to drop in WoW Plunderstorm
A WoW Plunderstorm player dropping into the Witherbark Village section of the Arathi Highalnds in a battle royale game
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Best places to drop in WoW Plunderstorm
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Best spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm
A spell ability that can be looted in WoW Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Best spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Read Article The WoW Community is totally divided about Plunderstorm—here’s what they’re saying
Treasure chest in WoW Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
The WoW Community is totally divided about Plunderstorm—here’s what they’re saying
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 20, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.