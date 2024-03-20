How to open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight

The Chest of the Flights is one of the chests required for the Treasures of Zaralek Cavern achievement in WoW Dragonflight.

There are several chests found throughout Zaralek Cavern that you’ll need to open up for this achievement. While some of them require prerequisite steps or special keys to unlock, the Chest of the Flights is thankfully very easy to open.

To unlock the Chest of the Flights, all you’ll have to do is solve a quick puzzle. And honestly, solving the puzzle isn’t that hard. If anything, tracking down the chest itself is a bigger pain than actually opening it as the chest can be found in an undisclosed corner in the middle of nowhere in Zaralek Cavern.

Here’s how to find and open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight.

Chest of the Flights location in WoW Dragonflight

The Chest of the Flights is deep in the corners of Zaralek Cavern, in the northern section of the zone in a cave near Aberrus. In actuality, the location of the cave is not on the map itself but can instead be found on the gray border of the Zaralek Cavern map, fully near its border. The cutout of the path to the cave begins at coordinates [55.18, 4.47], so set your waypoint there and run up the trail to find the cave that contains the chest.

Yes, the chest is technically found off the Zaralek Cavern map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Once there, you’ll find a banner at the back of the cave that features gemstones from the five Dragonflights descending vertically. Look at all five of the gemstones on the banner, then click on their corresponding stones on the ground in the order in which they descend.

Red Black Blue Bronze Green

After clicking the five stones on the ground in that order, you’ll be able to access the Chest of the Flights, which will now be unlocked. When we opened the chest, we received 21 Flightstones, 50 Dragon Isles Supplies, and three Refreshing Healing Potions (rank two).

