An empty NYT Mini Crossword puzzle with a highlight on the 4A clue.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

World revolution NYT Crossword clue

This Crossword clue is not about the kind of revolution you might be thinking about.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 07:16 am

To solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “world revolution,” you don’t need to be a political activist. The clue is about something else. Think about astronomy and the planet Earth instead of politics and economics. Here are some tips to help you find the right answer.

Recommended Videos

Hints to solve World revolution crossword clue

A partially solved NYT Mini Crossword puzzle with 2D revealed.
Solving down clues may help you get extra hints. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: World revolution is about the movement of planet Earth. My second hint is that . My last hint is to .
  • Hint 2: Words like “rotation” or “axis” don’t work, but they’re close
  • Hint 3: Think of the movement of the planet not around itself, but around other bodies like the Sun.
  • Hint 4: It’s the name of the path of the Earth and other bodies when moving around other planets and stars.

Stop scrolling immediately if you don’t want to see the final answer yet. We reveal the answer it in the next section.

The answer to “word revolution” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is ORBIT. Sorry to all the Marxists and anarcho-capitalists who were thinking of a different kind of revolution, but today’s answer is not about that. It’s all about the movement of planets, not political change.

Other fun word games to try after Mini Crossword

If you want to play more minis today, check out the puzzles on other websites like the LA Times and the Washington Post, which have their own daily mini crosswords. They’re different from the NYT minis but equally challenging, with small 5×5 grids. They don’t take much time to complete, so you can have more fun without waiting a whole day for the next NYT puzzle.

If you’re a NYT subscriber, you can also play past Mini Crosswords by accessing their puzzle archive. Otherwise, try other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee. These are great brain challenges and fit easily into your routine, whether in the morning or during your lunch break. They’re super fun and worth checking out for free.

Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.