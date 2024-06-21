World revolution NYT Crossword clue

To solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “world revolution,” you don’t need to be a political activist. The clue is about something else. Think about astronomy and the planet Earth instead of politics and economics. Here are some tips to help you find the right answer.

Hints to solve World revolution crossword clue

Solving down clues may help you get extra hints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1 : World revolution is about the movement of planet Earth. My second hint is that . My last hint is to .

: World revolution is about the movement of planet Earth. My second hint is that . My last hint is to . Hint 2 : Words like “rotation” or “axis” don’t work, but they’re close

: Words like “rotation” or “axis” don’t work, but they’re close Hint 3 : Think of the movement of the planet not around itself, but around other bodies like the Sun.

: Think of the movement of the planet not around itself, but around other bodies like the Sun. Hint 4: It’s the name of the path of the Earth and other bodies when moving around other planets and stars.

Stop scrolling immediately if you don’t want to see the final answer yet. We reveal the answer it in the next section.

The answer to “word revolution” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is ORBIT. Sorry to all the Marxists and anarcho-capitalists who were thinking of a different kind of revolution, but today’s answer is not about that. It’s all about the movement of planets, not political change.

Other fun word games to try after Mini Crossword

If you want to play more minis today, check out the puzzles on other websites like the LA Times and the Washington Post, which have their own daily mini crosswords. They’re different from the NYT minis but equally challenging, with small 5×5 grids. They don’t take much time to complete, so you can have more fun without waiting a whole day for the next NYT puzzle.

If you’re a NYT subscriber, you can also play past Mini Crosswords by accessing their puzzle archive. Otherwise, try other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee. These are great brain challenges and fit easily into your routine, whether in the morning or during your lunch break. They’re super fun and worth checking out for free.

