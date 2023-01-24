Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and starting with ‘C’

Wordle is a simple game. Players just need to correctly guess the secret word chosen by the game editor each day.

However, the challenge lies in the fact that only hints are granted based on the words that have already been tried and are delivered in the form of colors on the letters to inform if they are present or not in the answer, similar to the classic Mastermind.

It will often take extra help to reach the answer before the players’ six attempts run out. Word lists are great tools for not giving out the solution all at once, and instead getting the player’s mind working on which of those words could be the answer based on the clues they’ve already found.

If you still haven’t solved Wordle’s daily challenge and only found out the answer starts with the letter “C” and has the letter “U” somewhere, then here’s a list of five letter words with those letters to help you out. to decide your next attempt.

Some essential tips are always to start with the most known words, as these uncommon words have less chance of being chosen as the correct answer. Also, don’t forget to consider the gray letters and try not to use them in the attempts.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and starting with ‘C’ to try on Wordle